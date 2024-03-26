FREE PODCAST 3/26 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Hawkins discuss the Kofi storyline headed into WM, Charlotte’s title win, WM length, G1 Supercard MSG final line-up, Takeover NY, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-27-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Cameron Hawkins of the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They cover these topics: The Kofi Kingston storyline headed into WrestleMania including this week’s developments, Charlotte’s surprise Smackdown Title win, the length of WrestleMania, The ROH/NJ G1 Supercard MSG final line-up, NXT Takeover New York, and more.

