FREE PODCAST 3/26 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Hawkins discuss the Kofi storyline headed into WM, Charlotte’s title win, WM length, G1 Supercard MSG final line-up, Takeover NY, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-27-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Cameron Hawkins of the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They cover these topics: The Kofi Kingston storyline headed into WrestleMania including this week’s developments, Charlotte’s surprise Smackdown Title win, the length of WrestleMania, The ROH/NJ G1 Supercard MSG final line-up, NXT Takeover New York, and more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.