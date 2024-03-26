WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (3/22): Viewership and demo rating, 2024 average so far with Rock in mix compared to 2023 and 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (3/22) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox broadcast network averaged 2.234 million viewers, in line with the previous week’s 2.340 million. The average through 12 weeks this year is 2.413 million.

The following segments and matches were advertised:

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

The Street Profits vs. AOP (Akam & Rezar)

Last year through 12 weeks it averaged 2.356 million, so this year’s average with The Rock in the mix is 57,000 higher or about 2.4 percent.

Two years ago through 12 weeks, it averaged 2.199 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.61 rating, down from 0.68 last week and 0.69 the week before that. The 12 week average so far this year is 0.68.

Through 12 weeks last year, it averaged a 0.60 rating. Two years ago, it averaged 0.56 in the key demo.

