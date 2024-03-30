20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (3-27-2004): Christian vs. Jericho, Triple H vs. Benoit, plus Batista, Matt Hardy, Hurricane, Molly Holly, Eugene, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE house show report

March 27, 2004

Cape Girardeau, MO

Report by Karen S., PWTorch.com correspondents

Scott and I just got home from the WWE house show that was held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. I won’t give an in-depth report, but a brief summary of things that happened.

Coach come out and smiled and pointed at my “We’re here 2 C the Coach” sign (more about that later) and did his usual pre-show shtick.

(1) Tajiri beat Matt Hardy. He won by cheating, of course.

(2) Garrison Cade beat Eugene.

(3) Chuck Palumbo beat Rob Conway.

(4) Shelton Benjamin beat Horseshu. By this time Coach says he is upset that all the SD people have won so he needs a monster to stop the Smackdown people from winning.

(5) Kane beat Rhyno.

Next up is intermission, but right before that Coach and the t-shirt guy shill merchandise and hand out free shirts. Since I had my Coach sign, Coach said I will for sure get one and tosses me one. It was a Brock Lesnar F-5 shirt. Bribing works. Also right before intermission Coach interviewed Chris Benoit, Benoit got pissed and put the Crossface on Coach. After intermission, Coach came out to finish up the night with a sling on his arm. The next couple of matches may be out of order, I can’t remember exactly what order the first two matches after intermission were in.

(6) Batista destroyed Hurricane Helms. Hurricane got destroyed and was bleeding from his mouth. After the match, Batista went to powerbomb Hurri again and Rosey came out to save Hurri. Rosey ended up getting a spinbuster for his trouble.

(7) Nidia & Victoria beat Molly (w/a black wig) & Jazz. After the match, Victoria came down and gave me a hug and told me, “Thanks.” (I had a Victoria 1:08 sign and a printout of my kittens named Stormy and Victoria for her so she could see them).

(8) Christian (w/Trish) beat Chris Jericho. Huge CLB and Y2J chants. Jericho called Trish a something something something something Hoe (can’t remember quite what it was; it was funny, though). Christian won by cheating. Jericho said after the match that we were an awesome crowd. (We were a hot crowd all night).

(9) Chris Benoit beat Triple H via tapout. Big pops for both, huge “you tapped out” chants throughout the match, Benoit won by tapout after Batista tried interfering, but he didn’t get to.

Notes: All in all it was a very fun show, I was sad that Lance Storm wasn’t there, though, but I’m sure there was a good reason he wasn’t. Also during the show, Coach had Earl Hebner look at my Coach sign. Earl told me to tear it up, I showed him the back of it (Victoria 1:08), then showed him my Lance sign, “Dance Lance Dance” (in case he was there) and Earl said, “They’re getting worse.” Lance is going to have to say something to him about that.

