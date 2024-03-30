FREE PODCAST 3/30 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell & Mitchell dissect WWE Raw with callers and email questions plus merits of Ultimate Warrior as a Hall of Famer (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-1-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell along with PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell with a special WrestleMania-week Triple Threat edition dissecting last night’s Raw with callers and email questions plus the merits of Ultimate Warrior as a Hall of Famer and more.

