VIP AUDIO 3/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-31-2006) – WWE Smackdown Review: Final WrestleMania 22 hype with Rey, Orton, Hardy, Angle, more (45 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 31, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. They begin with an in-depth pre-WrestleMania discussion of the March 31 edition of WWE Smackdown including analysis of each match, the implications of each angle and storyline on WrestleMania, the trade-off between finally pushing Kurt Angle strong and hurting Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton skirting Teddy Long, Matt Hardy making headlines with an actual in-ring pinfall, setting the stage for WrestleMania, whether WWE sold any more PPV buys, the difference between the Raw and Smackdown final “go home” show, Melina’s hotness, and much more!

