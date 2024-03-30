News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/30 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (3-29-2017): WrestleMania 33 preview, analysis of the hype, other WM weekend events (95 min.)

March 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2), we jump back seven years to the Mar. 29, 2017 Mailbag episode covering these topics:

  • A full WrestleMania 33 in-depth preview from start to finish.
  • A critique of the final week of WrestleMania hype
  • A quick overview of WM weekend happenings other than the main show.

