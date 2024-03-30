FREE PODCAST 3/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Jason Australia: Jade Cargill’s arrival, Logan Paul, WM line-up analysis, live caller and email topics (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Australia. They begin by analyzing the arrival of Jade Cargill and an apparent six-woman tag match set up for WrestleMania. They talk about every other match and segment with caller and email contributions. They also look at how the overall line-up for WM40 has taken shape and which matches will be on each night. Some sidebar topics including WWE Next Gen and WWE Speed.

