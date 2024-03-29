VIP AUDIO 3/29 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Jade Cargill’s official debut as SD wrestler, Dakota vs. Belair, Orton & KO vs. Pretty Deadly with Logan Paul, Styles-Knight, more (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 29 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring Jade Cargill’s official debut as Smackdown wrestler, Dakota Kai vs. Bianca Belair, Orton & KO vs. Pretty Deadly with Logan Paul, an A.J. Styles-L.A. Knight angle, and more.

