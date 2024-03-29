News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/29 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Jade Cargill’s official debut as SD wrestler, Dakota vs. Belair, Orton & KO vs. Pretty Deadly with Logan Paul, Styles-Knight, more (18 min.)

March 29, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 29 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring Jade Cargill’s official debut as Smackdown wrestler, Dakota Kai vs. Bianca Belair, Orton & KO vs. Pretty Deadly with Logan Paul, an A.J. Styles-L.A. Knight angle, and more.

