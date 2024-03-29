FREE PODCAST 3/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss decline in Dynamite viewership, Kenny Omega health update, potential Nigel McGuinness in-ring return, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and the returning Gregg Kanner analyze the dip in AEW ratings. Is it time to panic with big investments made into the product? Plus updates on Double or Nothing, Kenny Omega’s health, and Nigel McGuinness back in the ring, as well as the usual rundown of this past week’s AEW Dynamite and some email questions and trivia.
