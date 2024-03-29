WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/29): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Cargill’s first appearance, Street Profits vs. Theory/Waller, Belair vs. Kai, New Catch Republic vs. Legado del Fantasma, Owens/Orton vs. Pretty Deadly

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 29, 2024

UNCANSVILLE, CT AT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed shots of Philadelphia, PA. Corey Graves promoted it as the site of Wrestlemania. They then showed fans outside the Mohegan Sun. Graves threw to a video recap of The Rock’s beat down on Cody Rhodes outside the arena this past Monday on Raw.

-Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso arrived with Paul Heyman. Graves said we would hear from them later in the evening.

-Bianca Belair arrived. Graves promoted her match against Dakota Kai for later in the show.

-Randy Orton made his entrance.

-They showed a graphic for the United States Championship Triple Threat match at Wrestlemania with Logan Paul defending against Orton and Kevin Owens.

-Wade Barrett and Graves mentioned that Orton is motivated, happy, and in the best shape of his career. Orton posed in the corner as the crowd cheered.

-Kevin Owens made his entrance. A graphic appeared and mentioned that Owens took down Pretty Deadly with one punch last week.

-Pretty Deadly made their entrance. Barrett mentioned that Pretty Deadly is upset they aren’t on the Wrestlemania card.

(1) RANDY ORTON & KEVIN OWENS vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)

The bell rang seven minutes into the hour. Owens beat on Wilson. Owens took down Wilson with an elbow and followed with a senton. Owens made the cover for a two count. Orton tagged in. Wilson escaped from Owens and tagged in Prince. Orton took Prince to the corner and climbed to the second rope to rain down punches. Orton whipped Prince into the opposite corner before the tenth punch. Wilson tried to tag in but it didn’t count. Orton took down Prince with a punch. Wilson pulled Orton to the outside. Prince stood guard while Wilson suplexed Orton onto the announce table. Pretty Deadly celebrated as the show cut to break. [c]

Orton fought to his feet in a headlock from Wilson. Orton landed a back suplex. Owens begged for a tag. Orton made the tag and Wilson tagged in Prince. Owens met Prince coming in and landed punches. Owens took Wilson down then hit an inverted atomic drop followed by a DDT. Owens made the cover for a two count. Owens climbed to the top rope. Owens went for a Swanton but Prince moved. Orton attacked Wilson on the outside. Orton tore apart the top of the announce table. Orton grabbed Wilson but Prince attacked Orton from behind. Logan Paul appeared in the ring and punched Kevin Owens with the brass knuckles. Prince made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Pretty Deadly in 7:00

-Orton hit the ring and checked on Owens. Orton sold disbelief in the loss. They showed the replay on the big screen in the arena. Orton watched and pointed at the screen. Orton asked the crowd where Paul was under the ring. They cheered when he pointed to an area. Orton crept out of the ring and the crowd chanted “RKO”. Orton lifted the ring apron and found Paul. Orton pulled Paul out and punched away at him. Orton took Paul to the announce table and punched away at him on top. Orton joined Paul on the table. Pretty Deadly chop blocked Orton from behind. They tossed Orton into the ring. Owens got to his feet and hit Prince with a Stunner. Orton recovered and laid out Wilson with an RKO. Paul looked on from ringside. Orton rolled to the outside and chased Paul through the crowd into the production area. Paul ran to the back and Orton followed. Paul ran through the parking lot and taunted Orton. Paul jumped into a sports car and sped off. Orton tried to catch him but couldn’t. Owens and Orton stood in the parking lot and watched Paul escape.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really quick match to get to the angle after the fact. I like that Pretty Deadly was involved with such major players even if they ended up being an afterthought. The angle with Paul worked well and him taunting Orton only to get in the car and drive away is perfect for his character. I still think the match should be just Orton against Paul, but if they’re going to include both, it makes sense that Paul would antagonize Owens. The problem here is that Owens felt a lot less than Orton as Paul was way more concerned with escaping Orton than he was Paul. It is what it is, but it shows where everyone ranks in this match. Owens felt like an afterthought when he was added and they haven’t done anything to change that.)

-They showed a graphic of Bayley attacking Iyo Sky earlier today. Graves said we would see the footage after the break. [c]

-They showed highlights from recent Wrestlemanias. Graves then announced that Wrestlemania XL is eight days away. Graves then announced Wrestlemania kickoff and countdown to Wrestlemania events next week.

-Iyo Sky was in a pre-taped video package with subtitles. Sky said that Bayley latched onto Sky and Kai and tried to claim their success. Sky said she made Bayley relevant. She said Damage Ctrl got tired of Bayley and outgrew her. She said she did what needed to be done. Sky said she once saw Bayley as a friend and she will regret it for the rest of her life. Sky said she hopes she never sees Bayley again after Wrestlemania. After the video, the director called for a cut. Bayley appeared and attacked Sky. Bayley tackled Sky through the green screen and they brawled before crew members broke them up.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I really liked this. I’m not crazy about the producer yelling that the segment was over, but it worked for what they did. It felt realistic and how Bayley would respond to seeing Sky, who she hates, finally alone and vulnerable for her to get some revenge. Bayley isn’t a complete white meat babyface at this point, so her attacking the heel works just fine. Just like the A.J. Styles and L.A. Knight segment, this was different and accomplished something without relying on things we see constantly and the same old formula. These little things add up over time and make the show feel fresh.)

-They showed a graphic for Sky against Bayley at Wrestlemania. Barrett hyped the match.

– Nick Aldis was in the ring. He said he had business to take care of. Aldis said he has had one goal since he became General Manager. He said he wanted to make Smackdown the number one show in sports entertainment. He said the acquisition of this Superstar gets him closer to that goal. Aldis introduced Jade Cargill.

-Jade Cargill made her entrance.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That entrance is something else. She’s a superstar. If Cargill can work an above average match on a consistent basis, she’ll be a major player for years to come.)

-Cargill entered the ring and signed the contract in Aldis’ hand. Aldis handed Cargill the mic. Cargill said it’s about time. She said that since they finally put pen to paper, she needs to make herself clear. Cargill said they have one of the best female rosters in the world, but they’re not Cargill. She said they’re not the headline and they’re not a once in a lifetime superstar. She said the storm has arrived. Cargill’s music played and she posed.

-Damage Ctrl was in the back with Kayla Braxton. Kai said Cargill hasn’t done anything but stand there. She said that Bayley will be embarrassed at Wrestlemania. Kai then said she’s going to beat Bianca Belair later. She said Belair got involved with Damage Ctrl again for no reason. Kai said that Belair took beat downs from Damage Ctrl for two years and she should know better. She said if Belair was the smartest she wouldn’t have gotten involved with them again. [c]

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were talking to Aldis in the back. Aldis broke away and bumped into A.J. Styles. Styles asked if L.A. Knight wouldn’t be in the building. Aldis said he asked Knight not to come. Styles said Aldis should have told him not to come. Styles walked off.

-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were in the ring finishing their ring entrance.

-Bobby Lashley was shown hyping up the Street Profits in the back. B-Fabb said they have champagne ready on ice to celebrate after the match.

(2) AUSTIN THEORY & GRAYSON WALLER vs. STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) – Wrestlemania XL Tag Team Ladder Match Qualifier

Ford started with Waller. Waller grabbed a headlock. Ford reversed and Waller shot him off the ropes. Waller landed an elbow. Theory distracted Ford and Waller attacked Ford from behind. Theory tagged in. They went for a double team on Ford but he fought back. Waller knocked Dawkins off the apron. Waller slid to the outside to attack Ford but Ford moved. Dawkins appeared and they dumped Waller over the announce table. The Profits celebrated as the show cut to break. [c]

Back from break, Waller had Dawkins in a neck vice. Waller kneed Dawkins down. Waller scaled the ropes and came off but Dawkins caught him and delivered a slam. Theory tagged in and pulled Dawkins away from Ford. Dawkins escaped and tagged in Ford. Ford hit him with a springboard elbow. Ford knocked Waller to the outside. Ford continued his offense on Theory and then hit a standing moonsault into a cover for a two count. Dawkins came back into the ring and lifted Theory to his shoulders. Ford climbed to the top rope and hit a Blockbuster. Ford made the cover but Waller broke the count. Dawkins tagged in and landed a punch to Waller. Theory rolled up Dawkins for a two count. Theory rolled into Dawkins but Dawkins caught him with a Sky High.

Bobby Lashley and B-Fabb were shown on the screen beaten down backstage. Karrion Kross said the Profits should be focusing. Ford looked away from the video and climbed to the top rope. He went for a splash but Theory got his knees up. Theory rolled Ford over and covered him for the win.

WINNER: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller in 7:00 to advance to the Wrestlemania XL Tag Team Ladder Match

-Authors of Pain appeared and attacked the Profits. Kross appeared and directed traffic as A.O.P. hit the Super Collider. Lashley came down the ramp and made his way to the ring as officials tried to hold him back. Lashley took down Kross but the A.O.P. attacked him from behind. Kross got back to his feet and hit the Kross Hammer. Kross screamed at Lashley and said no one goes to Wrestlemania. Kross said that Lashley failed the Profits and he failed himself.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Well, we all saw that coming. It makes sense. It gets Waller and Theory into the ladder match as annoying heels who can take bumps and it sets up Kross and A.O.P. against Lashley and the Profits. It gets everyone on the card in a logical way.)

-Graves threw to a video recap of the match between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio last week on Smackdown. The video showed highlights of the match and then showed Dominik Mysterio’s involvement in the finish.

-Angel and Humberto made their entrance with Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez. Graves hyped their tag team match for after the break. [c]

-Escobar was in the ring with a mic. He said he told everyone so. Escobar said he wants everyone to never forget it was him who put Rey Mysterio on the shelf for months. He said Mysterio didn’t get the amputation he wanted, but he got the next best thing. Escobar said he got to beat Mysterio last week. Escobar said Mysterio was the greatest luchador of all time. Escobar said he outsmarted Mysterio with one phone call. He said this man despises Mysterio as much as he does.

-Dominik Mysterio made his entrance. Dominik entered the ring and shook hands with the members of Legado del Fantasma. The crowd booed. Escobar told them to shut up. He apologized to Dominik. Escobar then thanked Dominik. He then apologized that they didn’t see eye to eye at first. Escobar said that Dominik was right. They hugged and Dominik smirked. Dominik lifted the mic and the crowd booed. Dominik got frustrated because the crowd wouldn’t let him speak. Dominik said he would do everything in his power to make Mysterio’s life a living hell. Escobar said that Mysterio always turns his back on the people that love him.

-Rey Mysterio made his entrance with the L.W.O. in tow. The two teams stood across from each other. Mysterio turned to Dominik. He said it was a shame. He said he thought he was done fighting Dominik. The crowd chanted for the L.W.O. Mysterio said that since Escobar dragged Dominik into this, he came to the realization that they are the two men he despises the most. Mysterio said he has the opportunity to beat respect into both of them. Mysterio challenged Dominik and Escobar to match against Mysterio and a partner of his choosing at Wrestlemania. Dominik asked which member of the L.W.O. it would be. Mysterio said it would be newest member of the L.W.O., Dragon Lee.

-Dragon Lee made his entrance wearing an L.W.O. shirt. Lee entered the ring and joined the L.W.O. He hugged Mysterio. Lopez talked smack to Zelina Vega. Vega slapped Lopez and the two sides brawled. Dragon Lee hit a dive onto Legado del Fantasma and the L.W.O. stood tall.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I guess that’s better than a five on five mixed tag match. When this segment started I was a little concerned that’s what we were going to get. Hopefully, Dragon Lee isn’t in this match just to take the pin. With that said, I still think Dominik should pin Mysterio. I thought that should have been the finish at Mania last year, so I’ll double down and ask for it again. The match should be fun, but it’s definitely on the filler side of the card.)

-Bianca Belair warmed up in the back. Naomi appeared and wished Belair luck in her match. Naomi said she has Belair’s back. Belair said she realized she couldn’t be mad at Naomi for trying to take down Damage Ctrl. Naomi said they’re in it together and it starts tonight. Naomi pumped Belair up for her match. Naomi showed off the EST letters in her hair.

-Angel and Humberto were in the ring. Barrett screamed that the match should be cancelled.

=New Catch Republic made their entrance. Graves said the winners of the match get the final spot in the Wrestlemania XL Tag Team Ladder Match.

-They showed a commercial for Meek Mill at Wrestlemania. [c]

-Judgment Day was in the back. Rhea Ripley said they’re not on the same page. She said they didn’t know Dominik was going out there. Damien Priest asked if something was going on. Dominik appeared. He said he wanted to make them proud. Finn Balor asked if there was something else Dominik wanted to tell them. Dominik said he needed to see a doctor. Priest said Mania is important for them as a group and as individuals. Balor said Mania needs to belong to Judgment Day.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was extremely awkward. I think they were supposed to look uncomfortable, but it was more weird and poorly acted than anything else. It literally looked and sounded like they were reading cue cards and lines the whole segment.)

(3) ANGEL & HUMBERTO (w/ Santos Escobar & Elektra Lopez) vs. NEW CATCH REPUBLIC (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) – Wrestlemania XL Tag Team Ladder Match Qualifier

They joined the match in progress. Angel and Humberto were in control. Garza tagged in and went after Dunne. they showed Balor and Priest watching on a monitor in the back. Dunne recovered and went to the arm and hand of Angel. Dunne hit a German suplex and tagged in Bate. Bate took Angel down with a clothesline then knocked Humberto off the apron. Bate hit an elbow off the second rope. Bate hit a running Shooting Star Press and made the cover for a two count. Bate landed a slam. Angel and Humberto were on the outside. Dunne landed a kick. Bate hit a dive. Dunne and Bate posed as the show cut to break. [c]

Bate hit a hurricanrana on Angel. Dunne tagged in and they hit a double team on Humberto. Dunne made the cover for a two count. Bate tagged in and hit a big kick to Humberto. Bate lifted Humberto to his shoulders and started the airplane spin. Angel tagged in and hit a superkick. Humberto hit a powerbomb on Bate and Angel followed up with a moonsault. Angel made the cover for a two count. Angel knocked Dunne off the apron. Humberto chopped Bate and placed him on the top rope. Angel tagged in and they hit a double military press slam on Bate from the second rope. Angel made the cover but Dunne broke the count. Dunne hit a DDT on Humberto. Angel hit Dunne with double knees. Angel went for a powerbomb on Bate but Bate landed on his feet. Dunne tagged in. New Catch Republic hit the double Tyler Driver on Angel for the win.

WINNER: New Catch Republic in 8:00

-They showed an updated graphic for the Tag Team Ladder Match.

-Graves and Barrett were shown ringside. Graves threw to a video package on the segment with The Rock and Cody Rhodes from this past Monday on Raw.

-Paul Heyman was in the back. He said Rock’s attack on Rhodes was by orders of the Tribal Chief. Jimmy Uso was shown and he said that Jey Uso won’t make it to Wrestlemania because he has to wrestle little big brother first. Solo Sikoa said he’s going to take Jey out, on orders of the Tribal Chief. Sikoa wrapped his thumb.

-A.J. Styles made his entrance. [c]

-They showed a graphic for the Pat McAfee show with Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley, and Triple H. Graves then announced additional wrestlers for WWE World with Dominik, Bayley, and L.A. Knight being added.

-They then showed a graphic for Styles against Knight at Wrestlemania. Barrett promoted the match.

-Styles was in the ring with a mic. He said it’s been a little over a week. The crowd booed. Styles said the crowd is the reason Knight came to Styles’ house and attacked him in his front yard. Styles said Knight should be in jail. He said he has other plans for Knight. Styles said he wants the bright lights of Wrestlemania to expose Knight for the overrated piece of trash he is. Styles said that Aldis said he asked Knight not to be in the arena, but he knows Knight is there. Styles asked Knight to come out. He said Knight could be anywhere. He said Knight could be in the stands or he could be the camera man. Styles checked the camera man and asked the camera man to get out of the ring. The crowd chanted for Knight. A hooded figure jumped the barricade. Styles told security to grab him. Styles checked and it wasn’t Knight. Styles asked if they were done with the games. He said he won’t play any games at Wrestlemania. Knight was shown in a disguise near the announce table. Styles saw him on the big screen. Knight attacked Styles. Knight took Styles in the ring and stomped away at him in the corner. Knight hit a running knee. Knight dropped out of the ring and grabbed a chair from ringside. Styles escaped as Knight swung the chair wildly. Styles escaped through the crowd. Knight stood on the announce table. He said Styles is the biggest piece of waste he’s ever seen. He told Styles to run and hide but at Wrestlemania Styles will know whose game it is.

-Tiffany Stratton was in a bikini at poolside. She said when Paris Hilton said some girls are born with glitter in their veins, she was talking about her. Stratton said carrying the burden of perfection isn’t as easy as she makes it look. She said she vows to always look hot and spare your eyes from the “uggos”. Stratton said everyone is going to find out exactly what Tiffy Time is all about.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was the greatest example of something old is new again that we’ve seen in a while. In a lot of ways, that video was straight out of the early 90’s, but they don’t do them as much anymore so it felt fresh. It was perfect for Stratton’s character. The future of the Women’s Division is here and it’s Cargill and Stratton. It’s very exciting that we have not one, but two women with such potential at the same time.)

-Bianca Belair made her entrance. Graves hyped her match for after the break. [c]

-The showed the Mohegan Sun as Barrett promoted the Andre the Giant Battle Royal for next week on Smackdown. They then promoted the K.O. Show with Randy Orton. Graves then hyped some matches with Jey Uso against Solo Sikoa and Zelina Vega against Elektra Lopez.

-Dakota Kai made her entrance.

(4) BIANCA BELAIR vs. DAKOTA KAI

Belair took Kai down and punched away. Kai reversed and landed punches of her own. Belair threw Kai down by her hair. Belair landed a shoulder block in the corner. Kai recovered and rolled Belair up for a two count. Belair recovered herself and hit a suplex. She rolled into a second suplex and then rolled through again. Belair lifted Kai but Kai escaped to the apron. Kai landed a kick that knocked Belair over the top rope and to the floor. [c]

Kai slammed Belair and made the cover for a two count. Kai put on a headlock but Belair lifted Kai and backed her into the corner. Belair landed a stalling suplex and Kai escaped to the corner. Belair landed a shoulder block and then climbed to the second rope. Belair landed a series of punches. Belair flipped backwards. Kai charged and Belair hit a slam. Belair slammed Kai into the mat face first. Belair went for a standing moonsault but Kai moved and pulled on the braid of Belair. Belair countered with an elbow. Belair slammed Kai face first. Belair came off the ropes with a moonsault and made the cover for a two count. Belair went for another slam but Kai rolled through and sent Belair into the middle turnbuckle. Kai landed a kick and made a cover for a two count. Kai kicked at Belair and taunted her. Belair countered and hit a double axe to the back. They traded punches on their knees. Back on their feet they traded more shots and Belair took Kai down with a right. Belair took the advantage with punches. Kai landed a scorpion kick that rocked Belair. Kai charged Belair in the corner. Belair moved and Kai got her foot caught on the top rope. Belair went for an EST but Kai escaped to the apron. Kai went for a knee but Belair moved and Kai hit the ring post. Kai sold her knee. Belair pulled Kai to the top rope and delivered a superplex. Both women were down in the ring. They got to their feet and Belair hit a spear. Belair followed up with the K.O.D. and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Bianca Belair in 10:00

-Kairi Sane and Asuka hit the ring and attacked Belair. Naomi ran down to the ring. Naomi ducked under Asuka and went after Sane. Asuka attacked Naomi from behind but Naomi fought back and took the advantage. Sane hit Naomi from behind. Belair tried to help but Damage Ctrl overwhelmed her. Damage Ctrl stomped away at Naomi and Belair as the crowd chanted for Bayley.

-Jade Cargill’s music played and she appeared on the stage. Cargill walked to the ring slowly. Cargill took Asuka down. Cargill powerbombed Kai. She then slammed Sane face first. Cargill stood tall in the ring. Naomi and Belair got to their feet. Naomi, Belair, and Cargill stood tall in the ring as Damage Ctrl regrouped at ringside.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I was totally fine with Cargill’s short appearance and mission statement earlier in the night, but this put a good exclamation point on it. I wasn’t entirely sure if she was for sure a face and this at least lets us know she is, for now. They made her look like an absolute force and this was the perfect way to use her for the first time outside of the Rumble. I could do without Naomi in this whole thing, but it is what it is. I assume this will set up a six woman tag for Mania. Again, I would prefer Belair and Cargill against the Kabuki Warriors, but maybe the addition of Naomi and Kai is to hide some of the things Cargill isn’t great at yet. Either way, they’re establishing another new star and the Smackdown Women’s Division desperately needs something new.)