WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/29): Keller’s report on Jade Cargill’s first official appearance as a SD wrestler, Belair vs. Dakota, KO & Orton vs. Pretty Deadly, Tag Tournament

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 29, 2024

UNCASVILLE, CONN. AT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

Attendance: WrestleTix reported yesterday that 5,432 tickets were distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,564.



[HOUR ONE]

-They showed scenes of Philadelphia, the host city of WrestleMania. Then they showed the lobby of the Mohegan Sun. Then they aired a quick clip of The Rock beating up Cody Rhodes on Raw.

-They showed Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso arriving backstage. They showed Bianca Belair arriving also. And finally Damage CTRL in the parking garage as Graves hyped the Belair vs. Dakota Kai match.

-They cut live to the arena which was packed although it’s much smaller with a capacity around 5,500 compared to recent venues, but the TV sellout streak continues.

(1) RANDY ORTON & KEVIN OWENS vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

Orton came out first. Graves commented it might be the best version of Orton ever. Barrett said he seems happy, which hasn’t always been the case. The bell rang 8 minutes into the hour. KO landed an early senton for a quick two count on Kit. Elton tagged in quickly. They showed the WWE video game ratings for the participants: Orton with 91, KO with 86, and both Kit and Elton with 76. Kip threw Orton into the ringpost as Elton distracted the ref inside the ring. Then Elton dropped Orton onto the announce desk as the ref was ordering KO to return to his corner. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Back from the break, Orton hot-tagged in Owens who went to work on Elton with a flurry of offense. He went for a top rope swanton, but Elton lifted his knees. Orton then beat up Kit at ringside until Elton hit Orton from behind. Logan paul entered the ring and hit KO with brass knuckles. The ref didn’t see it. Elton then covered Owens and scored a three count.

WINNERS: Pretty Deadly in 7:00.

-After the match, Orton entered the ring and angrily asked Owens what happened. Graves said Orton didn’t see Logan run out. Orton then watched on the big screen a replay which showed Logan rolled under the ring afterward. He then looked down and wanted to know which side of the ring Logan rolled under. Orton dropped to the floor as fans chanted “RKO!” He asked fans at ringside for guidance. He found Logan and then pulled him up and beat up Logan at ringside. He then set up a move on the announce desk, but Kit and Elton jumped Orton. Pretty Deadly went after Orton in the ring. Owens gave Elton a Stunner and then Orton gave Kit an RKO. Fans popped. They showed Logan watching from behind the announce desk. Orton chased him into the crowd. Logan kept his distance but also taunted Orton. Orton went through the curtain and threw a chair at Logan. Logan escaped in a red Corvette after he shoved some people out of the way.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match with a logical angle with Logan leading to the upset win.) [c]

-Graves plugged a WrestleMania Kickoff at 5 ET next Friday outside Wells Fargo Center that’s free for fans, but with some priority tickets available. Cole and McAfee would be joined by Paul Levesque and wrestlers. Then two-hour “Countdown to WrestleMania” panel events at Pepsi Plaza from 5-7 ET both Saturday and Sunday on WrestleMania weekend.

-A promo aired with Iyo Sky saying that Bayley started Damage CTRL because she was lost and it was never about helping new wrestlers. She said she used them to get into the spotlight again and she just wanted them to succeed so she could take credit. She said she is a narcissistic. She mocked fans for feeling sorry for her. She said her hypocrisy disgusts her. She admitted Bayley played a roll in helping her win the title, but they got tir3ed of her and outgrew her. She laughed as she said she then did what needed to be done. She said Bayley was once her friend, but not anymore. She said she is an embarrassment and a tragedy to WWE. She said she hopes she never sees her again after WrestleMania.

They aired footage after the interview concluded of Bayley attacking her and destroying the area where they were filming the promo.

(Keller’s Analysis: The promo was well done in terms of delivery with captions but convincing facial expressions from Sky. The post-promo attack was also well done.)

-Smackdown G.M. Nick Aldis stood mid-ring. He asked who was ready for WrestleMania. Fans cheered. He said his goal has been to make Smackdown the best show in “all of pro wrestling and sports entertainment.” He said he believes signing this new Superstar takes him further to that goal. He introduced Jade Cargill.

Cargill came out onto the stage and flexed as her silhouette was visible with a cloudy snowy background. she signed a girl’s sign that had Jade’s name on it. Graves said it’s a “game changer in every sense of the word” and “awe-inspiring.” He touted her physique as a work of art and said she’s a threat to the entire Smackdown Women’s Division. Barrett acted infatuated to the point of nearly fainting.

Jade stood mid-ring and said, “It’s about damn time.” She said they have one of the best female rosters in the world, but they’re not Jade Cargill. “They’re not the headline, they are not a once-in-a lifetime Superstar.” She said the storm has arrived.

(Keller’s Analysis: She exudes star power and confidence.)

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Damage CTRL. Dakota asks what Jade has done other than just stand there. She shifted to bashing Bayley and predicting she’d beat Belair tonight.

-A commercial aired for the new “WWE: Next Gen” series that’s a takeoff of Tough Enough. It’ll air on Roku Channel free starting Apr. 1. [c]

-Backstage. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were yelling at Aldis somewhat incoherently. Isla dragged Fyre away. A.J. Styles walked up to Aldis and asked if he asked L.A. Knight not to be there tonight. Styles said he should have told him, not asked him, then turned and stormed off.

-Bobby Lashley told The Street Profits that this is their key opportunity. B-Fab said they’ve champaign on ice awaiting them.

(2) AUSTIN THEORY & GRAYSON WALLER vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) – WrestleMania Ladder Match Qualifier



The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. Graves boasted that Jade was the no. 2 trend on TwitterX. The Profits took it to Waller and Theory at ringside a minute in and they cut to an early break as the Profits celebrated. [c]

Back from the break, Waller was in control. Dawkins caught Waller and gave him a T-bone suplex. Both were slow to get up. Theory tagged in. Dawkins then leaped and hot-tagged in Ford. Ford went on a flurry of offense and scored a near fall on Theory after a standing moonsault. Dawkins gave Theory a sitout powerbomb and then tagged Ford in. Ford, though, saw that B-Fab was beaten up backstage. Krrion Kross and Scarlett then told Ford and Dawkins they were missing a really good party. Ford went for a top rope splash, but Theory lifted his knees and scored the three count.

WINNERS: Theory & Waller in 7:00 to advance to WrestleMania.

-AOP attacked the Profits afterward. Kross joined in. They delivered a Super Collider. Lashley limped toward the ring and pushed his way past two referees. He went after Kross, but AOP attacked him. Kross yelled at Lashley that he failed the Profits and himself. Paul Ellering joined them in the ring, standing over Lashley and the Profits.

(Keller’s Analysis: Another finish coming after a distraction or interference. This finish frees up Lashley & The Profits to face AOP & Kross instead at WrestleMania.)

-Graves said Faction Warfare extends to the LWO and Legado del Fantasma. A sponsored clip aired of last week’s angle with them.

-Legado del Fantasma made their ring entrance. [c]

-A commercial aired for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony next Friday after Smackdown.

-Santos Escobar stood in the ring with Humberto, Angel, and Elektra Lope. He bragged about what he did to Rey last week. He told kids in the crowd with Rey masks to remember that he was the one who put him on the shelf for months. He said he outsmarted Rey and all it took was one phone call to a man who despises him as much as he does. Dominik Mysterio then made his ring entrance as fans booed.

Escobar told Dom that they didn’t see eye to eye at first, but he wanted to tell him to his face, “You were right.” When Dom held up the mic, boos rang out. Dom said he’s going to put Rey through a living hell. He called him a deadbeat dad. Escobar said Rey always turns his back on those closest to him. Rey’s music played.

Rey made his entrance along with Carlito, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. They entered the ring. Rey told Dom it’s a shame because he truly believed he was done fighting him. Rey said he wants to beat respect into both Dom and Escobar. He challenged them to a match at WrestleMania with him and a partner of his choosing against Escobar and Dom. Dom asked “which one of these dorks” will be his partner. He insulted each of them. Rey said it’s the newest member of the LWO, Dragon Lee. Dragon Lee then made his entrance. Elektra got in Zelina’s face and called her a troll. Zelina slapped her. A brawl broke out with everyone in the ring. Dom hit Rey from behind and then set up a 619, but Carlito threw Dom over the top rope instead. Lee then leaped over the top rope onto a crowd of Legado del Fantasma at ringside. The LWO stood tall together in the ring as Rey’s music played.

-They showed Belair warming up backstage when Naomi walked out. She said she’s got her back, just like she had her back last week. Belair said she realized she can’t blame her for doing her thing when it comes to Bayley. Naomi said they’re in it together from now on.

-Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne made their ring entrance. [c]

-Backstage, Rhea Ripley told Damien Priest, Finn Balor, and J.D. McDonagh that she didn’t know Dom was going to go out there. Dom walked in and apologetically said he wanted to make them proud of him. He held his ribs and said he needs to see a doctor. He walked away with McDonagh. Priest told Balor and Ripley that WrestleMania is important for them as a group. Ripley asked what he was getting at. Balor said WrestleMania belongs to them, playing peacemaker.

(3) HUMBERTO & ANGEL vs. NEW CATCH REPUBLIC (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) – WrestleMania Ladder Match Qualifier



The match was joined in progress 12 minutes into the hour. Bate rallied against Humberto with a standing shooting star press.Bate flipped off the top rope onto Angel and Humberto. He and Dunne posed in celebration as they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

They showed Balor and Priest watching backstage. Angelo and Humberto took over for a few minutes. Dunne gave Humberto a leaping DDT. Bate countered Angel and tagged in Dunne. They delivered a Burning Hammer to Angel for the win.

WINNERS: Dunne & Bate 8:00 to advance to WrestleMania.

-They went to Graves and Barrett at ringside. They threw to a video package on Rock beating up Cody.

-Backstage, Paul Heyman said The Final Boss took out Cody by orders of The Tribal Chief. Jimmy said Jey won’t make it to WrestleMania. Solo said he’d see Jey next week and he has to take him out by orders of The Tribal Chief.

-Styles made his entrance. [c]

-Graves plugged the Pat McAfee Show featuring Levesque, Ripley, Cody, and Logan Paul. He also plugged some Meet & Greet events ober WM weekend.

-Styles stood mid-ring and said it’s been a little over a week since Knight assaulted him in his front yard. He said he should’ve had him arrested and in jail, missing his first WrestleMania. He said instead he wants to expose him for the “overachieving, under-talented piece of trash that he is.” Styles said he believes Knight is there despite Aldis asking him not to be. He waited and Knight didn’t present himself. Styles said he could be in the crowd “with these idiots” or he could be the cameraman. He shoved and bullied the cameraman in the ring and ordered him to leave the ring. Fans chanted “L.A. Knight!” A guy in a stocking hood leaped the barricade. Security grabbed him. Styles tore off his face covering and it wasn’t Knight. Knight then revealed he was a security guy wearing a wig and glasses. He attacked Styles just as Styles noticed him behind him on the big screen. Knight stomped away at Styles in the ring. Knight grabbed a chair, but Styles ducked and fled through the crowd.

Knight asked for a mic and stood on the announce desk. He said Styles is the biggest piece of walking human waste he’s ever seen. He said Styles will learn whose game it is at WrestleMania. He threw down the mic and looked at the crowd.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good additional hype for their match.)

-A vignette aired with Tiffany Stratton who said she was born with glitter in her veins. He spoke about her great athletic ability, white teeth, and gorgeous tan. She said it’s not as easy as people think “carrying the burden of perfection.” She said she make it look easy. She vowed to always look hot and divert their eyes from the uggos.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good effort to get fans to start booing her more consistently.)

-Belair made her ring entrance. [c]

-Barrett hyped Solo vs. Jey next week on Smackdown. Graves hyped WWE Speed debuting on TwitterX on Wednesday at 12 noon ET.

(4) DAKOTA KAI vs. BIANCA BELAIR

Dakota’s ring entrance aired. The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. Belair punched away at Kai in the opening seconds. Belair delivered two suplexes. Kai escaped a third and kicked Belair into the ringpost. They cut to a break at 1:00. [c]

They battled back and forth for several minutes. Belair landed a superplex and a KOD for the clean win.

WINNER: Belair in 9:00.

-Asuka and Kairi attacked Belair right after the pin. Naomi made the save. She was soon overwhelmed by the numbers. Belair intervened, but was also beat down. Jade stepped out onto the stage. She walked to the ring as Damage CTRL stared her down from the ring. She entered the ring and fended off Asuka and Kai and Kairi one at a time. He ring outfit looked like she was wearing pieces of broken glass. “Everything we thought we knew about the women’s division was just rewritten.” Graves said Damage CTRL have a whole new problem.

(Keller’s Analysis: They did a really good job making Jade into a big deal on this show and establish her alliance.)

