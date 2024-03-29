AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/30): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Where: London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,859 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 4,276.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- The Righteous & Lance Archer vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata – Trios match
- FTR vs. The Infantry – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal
- Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal
- Adam Copeland TNT Championship Open Challenge
