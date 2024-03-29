AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/30): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024

Where: London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,859 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 4,276.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

The Righteous & Lance Archer vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata – Trios match

FTR vs. The Infantry – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Adam Copeland TNT Championship Open Challenge

