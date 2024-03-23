AEW COLLISION RESULTS (3/16): Zilem’s alt-perspective report on Danielson vs. Shibata, Copeland promo, Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora, Archer vs. Claudio

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

MARCH 16, 2024

OTTAWA, ONT. AT CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show

(1) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA

(Brian’s Thoughts: I was shocked that this match opened at the show. I assumed this match would have main eventted the show.)

When the match started, Nigel reviewed the head injuries to Danielson and Shibata throughout their history in wrestling. The match started slowly as both men wanted to feel each other out; Danielson started to work on Shibata’s knees. Shibata finally got in his first bit of offense with foreman shots directly to Danielson’s face. After brawling to the corner, both men exchanged chops to the chest in the middle shortly after Danielson regained the advantage of the match. Shibata recovered and nailed Danielson with a running P.K. kick as the show went to its first commercial back of the night. [c]

After the break, Danielson hit a shotgun dropkick onto Shibata. Both men then exchanged chops and kicks in the corner of the ring. Shibata landed a suplex and got a near fall. Both men exchanged angle lock attempts until Danielson hit a suplex, followed by an STO by Shibata. As Danielson laid in, kicks Shibata out of nowhere hit a DVD for only a near fall. Shibata went for the Rainmaker closeline, but Danielson countered and hit Busaiku Knee for a near fall. Danielson didn’t waste time and locked in the Lebell Lock, but Shibata got to the ropes to break up the submission attempt. In the match’s closing moments, both men exchanged kicks in the middle of the ring. After a flurry of pin attempts and reversals, Danielson was able to pin Shibata for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson in 19:07

(Brian’s Thoughts: The Bryan Danielson dream match tour continues. Unfortunately, AEW didn’t get more time to promote this match. I wanted to see if this match had moved more tickets for the show with a few more days’ notice, but with Visa issues coming up, it was out of AEW’s hands. Nonetheless, this was a very good wrestling match.)

-A recap of Mercedes Mone’s debut from AEW Big Bussiness was shown.

(2) JULIA HART vs. TRISH ADORA — TBS Title Open House Match

Before the match started, commentary confirmed that the loser of this match would not be allowed ringside for the main event. Adora looked sharp to start the match. Adora put Hart into a leg submission and pinned her for a near fall. Both women fought on the outside, and Hart threw Adora against the barricade as the show went to a commercial. [c]

The show returned from break with both women brawling in the middle of the ring. Adora nailed Hart with a closeline and got a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Hart hit a superkick and moonsault to secure the pinfall victory to retain the TBS Title.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 7:40 to retain the TBS Title.

(Brian’s Thoughts: There was very little heat for this match, but I thought it was a good match for Hart to sharpen out the edges as she continues to grow as a singles act.)

-After the match, the show went backstage with Lexi Nair, Zak Knight, and Harley Cameron. Knight said he would not fight Cool Angelo Parker in Canada but only on his terms.

(3) DANIEL GARCIA vs. LEE MORIARTY (w/Shane Taylor)

Daddy Magic joined the commentary team to call the match. The match started fast, with both men getting in each other’s faces. To get the early advantage, Garcia fired away with chops and a shotgun dropkick. With Taylor’s help, Moriarty could dive onto Garcia to take back the momentum. Garcia later fired up and started working Moriarty’s knee. In the closing moments of the match, Moriarty hit a double stomp, but Garica was able to get Moriarty to the ground and lock in a heel hook submission to secure the submission victory.

WINNER:WINNER: Daniel Garcia in 5:10.

(Brian’s Thoughts: I would have liked this to go another five minutes. These two men have another gear in them. I always appreciate Garcia’s attention to detail whenever he works on body parts to set up his opponent for a submission.)

-After a commercial break, a recap video was shown with Jay White and Darby Allin. An update was shown: Allin broke his foot during his match this past Wednesday against White.

(4) PAC vs. AARON SOLO

Solo hit Pac early and nailed a dive to the outside. Solo got a pin attempt against Pac, but only at one. The fans in attendance were very into Pac. In the closing moments, Pac made quick work of Solo by landing the Black Arrow and then locking in The Brutalizer to secure the submission victory for the match.

WINNER: Pac in 3:30.

(Brian’s Thoughts: A good way to showcase Pac back into the fold.)

-The post-match Pac grabbed a mic and told Tony Khan he was looking for trouble. He said Tony Khan could either find Pac trouble or find it himself.

-The show went backstage with Bryan Danielson meditating. Danielson expressed his gratitude for getting to wrestle Shibata on Collision. He expressed his gratitude for the upcoming matchup with Will Ospreay. Danielson commented on Ospreay’s remarks. He talked about how, in the ring, he mimics Danielson. He declared that it was “live or die” for Ospreay in the ring. He said Ospreay can’t walk in his shoes. He added that because they were informed they would not be allowed to wrestle again, Ospreay cannot walk in either his or Shibata’s shoes.

(Brian’s Thoughts: There’s not much needed to hype up this dream match against Danielson and Ospreay, but this was an excellent promo from Danielson.)

(5) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. LANCE ARCHER

The match started with both men charging and running into each other like two bulls. The fans cheered “Meat!” during the interactions between Castagnoli and Archer. After a few power move exchanges, both men brawled on the outside. Archer landed a cannonball dive onto Castagnoli as the show went to a commercial break. [c]

After the break, Archer remained in control. Archer called for a DDT, but Castagnoli countered with a suplex. Archer went for the Undertaker rope walk, but Castagnoli was able to reserve the move and nailed Archer with a European uppercut. After brawling back on the outside, Archer hit a chokeslam for a close near fall. After hitting several European uppercuts, Castagnoli hit a diving cutter for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Castagnoli locked in the giant swing, but the Righteous came down to attack Castagnoli, and the match was called for a D.Q.

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli in 11:10 via DQ.

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match was big, dumb fun. I’m not a fan of this match, but it’s just a fixture to set up a six-person tag match, but that is a basic wrestling trope.)

-Lexi Nair conducted backstage interviews with Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. According to Parker, his childhood home is located about an hour and a half away from Ottawa, Canada. He said that Ottawa was his second home. He said he was prepared for a brawl. Soho told Parker to unwind. Parker declared he would go looking for a fight. Soho stated that’s precisely what they want.

(6) KYLE O’REILLY vs. BRIAN KEITH

Before the match started, commentators did a great job of recapping O’Reiliy’s health struggles over the last few years. It took a few minutes to get going, but O’Reilly eventually got his feet under him. Both men exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring with chops and kicks. Keith nailed O’Reilly with a DDT as the show went on a commercial break. [c]

After the break, Keith was working on O’Reilly’s neck. O’Reilly rallied with a jawbreaker and kicked Keith. O’Reilly went to the top rope to attempt his diving knee drop, but Keith countered with a jumping shoulder block and two jumping knees for a close near fall. In the match’s closing moments, O’Reilly hit a Jon Moxley bottom rope rebound lariat, a brainbuster, and locked in an armbar to secure the submission victory.

WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly in 11:20

(Brian’s Thoughts: Seeing O’Reilly back in an AEW ring is great. With this stacked roster, I’m not sure what his ceiling is as a singles guy, but I’m hopeful he can crave a path to the singles title at some point. )

—Backstage, Lexi Nair conducted interviews with Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo. Nair brought up the fact that Purrazzo and Rosa have never collaborated. Purrazzo mentioned an altercation with Rosa. Rosa has her trust, she said. If it weren’t for Luther and Mariah May, she would be AEW Women’s World Champion. Rosa mentioned that she also won the AEW Women’s World Title and never lost it. She said she was prepared to present the drama between May and Storm and was all set to take on Storm and May.

(7) HOUSE OF BLACK (Buddy Matthews & Brodie King) (w/Julia Hart) vs. THE INFANTRY (Charlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) — AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card Match

Before the match started, King and Matthews attacked Dean and Bravo. Once the match started, King hit a cannonball on Bravo, and the show went on a commercial break. [c]

Bravo captured Matthews with a rollup for two counts when the show returned from break. Dean picked up the tag. Dean attempted a soaring clothesline but lost his balance on the ropes. Dean immediately followed up by backdrop suplexing Matthew. King connected. King used a running clothesline to rock Dean. Bravo came into the fight. Matthews delivered a devastating knee to Bravo. Bravo saved the day after King tried to put Dante’s Inferno on Dean. King threw Bravo onto the announcer’s table. Using a Piledriver, King pushed Bravo onto the announcer’s table.

King used a Piledriver to force Bravo onto the announcer’s table. Buddy stomped Dean on the curb. Though Matthews halted the count, he had won the match. Mark Briscoe showed up and started hitting Matthews with a chair. King followed Briscoe around the fans Dean won the match by covering Matthews.

WINNERS: Charlie Bravo & Shawn Dean in 7:40.

(Brian’s Thoughts: What an upset win! I didn’t think that Bravo and Dean would win this match at all. Way to keep everyone on their toes, AEW.)

-A hype video was shown for the I Quit match Copeland vs Cage for the TNT title.

ADAM COPELAND PROMO

Copeland received a great reaction from the fans as he walked down to the ring with a giant box. Copeland mentioned he and the city of Ottawa have a lot of history.

Copeland said it makes sense that he is going up against a man he has considered his best friend for 40 years. He took a seat in a chair. He introduced himself as Christian Cage. “Jay” was dead, he said.

Copeland mentioned that Cage was supportive of him visiting AEW. He said he didn’t come there to steal Christian’s limelight. He discussed his failure at World’s End. He talked about getting back up. He talked about winning the Cope Open and regaining his right to compete for the TNT Title. He mentioned how Christian had taken him out on a Conchairto.

Copeland mentioned receiving a call from an unknown caller. He claimed that the individual brought up memories of himself. He claimed that another “Sociopath” had given him some advice. He claimed that they made Janice and Barbie. He produced a board that had protruding nails. “I made Spike,” he claimed. He claimed that he was reminded of his status as the Rated-R Superstar by the phone call from “Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy.” He stated that Christian would be admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. He threatened to strip him of his manhood. He threatened to force Christian to utter two syllables. He cried out, “I quit.” He stated that it finishes in their hometown after 40 years.

(Brian’s Thoughts: AEW doesn’t often close a show with a promo, but this was an excellent way to build up the TNT title match against Cage and Copeland this Wednesday.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Some matches were more fluff and fixtures than others, but there were still some good things to like about this episode. I rate it a solid seven out of ten.

