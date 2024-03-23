10 YRS AGO – NXT Live Event Results (23/21/2014): Rusev vs. Sami, plus Baron Corbin, The Ascension, Adam Rose, C.J. Parker (Juice Robinson), Corey Graves, Paige, Bayley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE NXT show results

March 21, 2014

Ft. Pierce, Fla.

Report by Christopher, PWTorch reader

I attended the NXT show on Friday night. It was a smaller crowd than the last time they came through as well as a smaller stage set-up.

(1) Mojo Rawley beat C.J. Parker. Parker cut a promo about the waste of everyone in the audience as well as with Mojo. Similar to his promo on NXT this past Thursday. I wasn’t in my seat yet, but Mojo won.

(2) Mason Ryan beat Troy McClain. Ryan won in a shorter match via his finisher.

(3) Adam Rose beat Sylvestor Lefort. Rose came out with four followers and had a nice reaction. This is a very good gimmick for him, although his wrestling style still needs some work to catch up. Rose won via his finisher as well after being beaten down most of the match.

Before the break, we got the best match-up on paper of the night.

(4) Alexander Rusev beat Sami Zayn. Decent match, but Zayn didn’t get to show a great deal of his arsenal. Rusev won via the Camel Clutch. He is impressive physically, but his ring work is limited.

After the break, there was a six-woman tag match.

(5) NXT Women’s Champion Paige & Emma & Bayley beat the BFFs. The BFFs were Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and another female I’m not sure of. Emma got a great reaction from the crowd. This was a much better women’s tag match than the previous ones I have seen from NXT. Charlotte botched a pin save and Emma played Ricky Morton for a great deal of the match. Paige won via her submission hold, which is one of the better I have seen.

Aiden English came out with his singing gimmick and faced Corey Graves.

(6) Corey Graves beat Aiden English via submission. Graves played the face and won with his submission finisher.

(7) Tyler Breeze beat Colin Cassady. Breeze was dominated much of the match, but he won with what appeared to be a botched pinfall by the ref. I thought Cassady kicked out at two, but the ref called for the bell and said it was three.

The main event was a triple threat tag match featuring NXT tag champs The Ascension.

(8) NXT Tag Champions The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) beat Baron Corbin & Sawyer Fulton and Jason Jordan & Oliver Grey. Nice out of ring stereo dives by Jordan and Grey followed up by a springboard by Victor on Konnor on top of everyone. Ascension won via their combo finisher over Fulton. Just not impressed with them. Konnor is huge, but so limited with what he can do.

