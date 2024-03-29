NXT Ratings Report (3/26): Viewership and key demo up compared to year ago average, additional key stats and metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday’s (3/26) episode of WWE’s NXT on USA program averaged 601,000 viewers, up from 569,000 the prior week. The average viewership through 13 weeks is 643,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 620,000. The first 13 weeks of last year averaged 606,000, so NXT viewership is up over a year ago. It averaged 593,000 in the first 13 weeks of 2022 and 654,000 the first 13 weeks of 2021.

In the key 18-49 demo, NXT drew a 0.17 rating. AEW Dynamite the next night drew a 0.23 rating in that demo.

The average through 13 weeks this year is 0.18. Last year through 13 weeks it averaged 0.14 and two years ago it averaged 0.13 through 13 weeks, so the demo is up this year compared to the last two years.

The advertised matches and segments were:

Shawn Spears vs. Dijak

Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

Josh Briggs vs. Duke Hudson

Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks

Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Alpha Academy

Ridge Holland promo segment

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (3/27): Lowest Wednesday viewership number since last week head-to-head with NXT in 2021 despite recent big free agent signings

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: NXT Tag Champs Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Channing Lorenzo in a non-title match