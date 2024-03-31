FREE PODCAST 3/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Kurt Hoffman joins Greg for a final WrestleMania preview, talking Reigns vs. Rhodes, Lynch vs. Ripley, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former Gonzo & The Greg producer Kurt Hoffman for night two of the WNIA WrestleMania preview. They take phone calls and emails on C.M. Punk’s role at Mania, what matches open and close each night, Paul Heyman’s Hall of Fame induction speech, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO