WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, April 1, 2024

Where: Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,345 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,345.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

DIY & The New Day vs. The Judgment Day – Eight-Man Tag Team match

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri

The Rock & Roman Reigns to appear

