WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, April 1, 2024
Where: Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,345 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,345.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- DIY & The New Day vs. The Judgment Day – Eight-Man Tag Team match
- Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri
- The Rock & Roman Reigns to appear
