FREE PODCAST 3/31 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-27-2019) Keller & Parks talk Charlotte winning Smackdown Title in big surprise, New Day run gauntlet, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (147 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-27-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost PWTorch columnist Greg Parks as they discussed WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent from Uncasville, Conn. followed by a mailbag segment. They talk about Charlotte winning the Smackdown Title in a big surprise and what it means for WrestleMania, New Day run gauntlet for Kofi Kingston, Miz and Shane McMahon, Kurt Angle vs. A.J. Styles, Vince McMahon’s performance, and more.

