AEW made a round of roster cuts this week, although no big names or anyone who was a fixture of TV on a regular basis. The list, first reported by Fightful, includes the following:

Stu Grayson, Gravity, Anthony Henry, Parker Boudreaux, Jora Johl, The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate), Slim J, plus manager Jose the Assistant and ring announcer Dasha.