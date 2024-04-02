AEW Collision Ratings Report (3/30): Rebound in viewership after week off, updated 2024 average viewership and demos, 7-day viewership averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (3/30) AEW Collision averaged 458,000 viewers, up from 393,000 two weeks earlier and the highest viewership since it drew 491,000 on Feb. 10. The show was preempted the prior week.

The average viewership for the 11 episodes in 2024 has been 414,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.11 rating, in line with the 0.12 average through 11 episodes last year.

The advertised matches were:

The Righteous & Lance Archer vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata – Trios match

FTR vs. The Infantry – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Adam Copeland TNT Championship Open Challenge

Through the first ten weeks of the year, the 7-day average viewership has been 511,800 which includes live and delayed viewership on cable/streaming networks.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (3/27): Lowest Wednesday viewership number since last week head-to-head with NXT in 2021 despite recent big free agent signings

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Talent Cut Tracker: The list of released wrestlers and other personnel