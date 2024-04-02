VIP AUDIO 4/2 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: The Great Marvel Debate (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Will Cooling catch up before the WrestleMania Flu attacks Rich as the wrestling world descends on Pennsylvania. They had planned to talk many different topics, but instead a discussion about Nelson Peltz’s attempted reactionary putsch at Disney kickstarts the long-awaited Great Marvel Debate between Rich and Will as they discuss their differing explanations for the fate of Marvel and what they think the brand should do next. They then draft their favorite Marvel movies of the past sixteen years before Will raises his concerns about the direction of the X-Men franchise.

You can catch more of Rich’s Marvel thoughts over at POST Wrestling HERE, where he and friend of The Deep Dive, WH Park, are currently doing regular reviews of “X-Men ’97.”

