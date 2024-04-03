News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

April 3, 2024

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Where: Worcester, Mass. at DCU Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,758 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,126.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – Battle of Wills
  • Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May
  • Young Bucks vs. Best Friends – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal
  • “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Jay White
  • Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland AEW Dynasty contract signing
  • Chris Jericho calls out Hook

