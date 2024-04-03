AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Where: Worcester, Mass. at DCU Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,758 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,126.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – Battle of Wills
- Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May
- Young Bucks vs. Best Friends – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal
- “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Jay White
- Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland AEW Dynasty contract signing
- Chris Jericho calls out Hook
