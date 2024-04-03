FREE PODCAST 4/2 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann present a thorough Bray Wyatt documentary review, preview WrestleMania and assess the night 1 vs. night 2 match distribution (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- Analyze the match distribution between night 1 and night 2 and assess whether each is a WrestleMania-caliber stand-alone event.
- Match-by-match previews, predictions, evaluations of the hype, and a look at the ramifications. Also, thoughts on match quality potential.
- A thorough review of the new Bray Wyatt documentary on Peacock.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.