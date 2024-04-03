VIP AUDIO 4/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (4-3-2006): WWE Raw After Mania review and analysis including Edge & Triple H vs. John Cena, plus Vince-Shawn Michaels exchange, Spirit Squad, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the April 3, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a review of the “Raw After Mania” episode of WWE Raw including Edge & Triple H vs. John Cena, plus Vince-Shawn Michaels exchange, Spirit Squad, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

