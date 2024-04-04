AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/3): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Joe-Swerve contract signing, Ospreay vs. Powerhouse, Trent turns on Cassidy, Billy Gunn destroys Jay White

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 3, 2024

WORCESTER, MASS. AT DCU CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported early today that 2,758 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,126.

—The show opened with the camera panning around the arena. They showed the crowd cheering. Adam Copeland came out to a big reaction. Copeland wasn’t carrying the TNT Title with him to ringside. There was some echo in the arena. He said came here as “Adam” to talk to us all and that’s why he didn’t bring his TNT Title with him. He asked the crowd if they were having fun? The crowd cheered. He said he came out here to have fun as well. He said he wanted to talk about something. He was getting lots of feedback from his microphone.

He said “there’s been lots of negative BS that’s been spewed this week.” He said “screw that.” He said he wanted to talk about positives. He said it’s a great time to be a fan of pro wrestling. He said if you’re sitting in the arena, watching at home, or go on social media to complain about pro wrestling. He said you’re a fan of pro wrestling. He said he grew up watching WWF. There were some light boos. He said it’s not about that. He said he watched NWA, Stampede Wrestling, and even Owen Hart’s first match because he loves pro wrestling.

He spoke about returning back to pro wrestling after nine years. He said he’s closer to the end of his career. He said he wanted to end his career in AEW. He put over the AEW roster. He said he could face Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page, “Swerve” Strickland, Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, FTR, The Young Bucks, Buddy Matthews, Brodie King. He looked into the camera and said Malakai Black. He said those were first time matches. He said he’s having a blast. He said he wasn’t knocking any place. He said this is the most fun he’s ever had in his entire career.

He said he celebrates AEW. The crowd chanted “AEW! AEW! AEW!” He put over The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes (which got a big reaction from the crowd) and Tony Khan for starting AEW. He said AEW pushed this industry to a better place. He said AEW makes pro wrestling more fun. He looked into the camera and said “AEW is where the best wrestle.” He calmed himself down. He thanked the crowd for hearing him out. He said AEW is moving forward. He said there’s a reason why he, Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone and Will Ospreay came out. He called out Ospreay who got a big reaction. Copeland now had the TNT Title with him. Copeland and Ospreay shook hands.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was AEW telling everyone that C.M. Punk’s interview on the MMA Hour got to them and they needed to respond. That’s pretty much what this Copeland promo was. Copeland did a strong job delivering a very pro-AEW promo.)

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. POWERHOUSE HOBBS (w/Don Callis)

Don Callis joined commentary for the match. Hobbs and Ospreay shook hands as the match began. Hobbs started quickly sending Ospreay flying with a pounce. Ospreay responded rocking Hobbs with a popup punch. Ospreay followed by hitting a standing moonsault for a near fall. Ospreay clotheslined Hobbs to the floor. Ospreay followed by hitting a slingshot plancha to the floor. Hobbs took control after planting Ospreay with a suplex onto the ring steps. Hobbs planted Ospreay with a series of World’s Strongest Slams onto the ring apron. Hobbs followed by throwing Ospreay over the announcers table. [c]

Ospreay rocked Hobbs with a handspring kick as they returned from break. Ospreay battled back hitting a springboard forearm for a two count. Ospreay rocked Hobbs with chops. Hobbs no-sold it. Ospreay slapped Hobbs across the face. Ospreay’s reaction was awesome knowing he messed up. Hobbs fired up sending Ospreay flying with an overhead suplex. Ospreay responded by catching Hobbs with a Stun Dog Millionaire. Hobbs responded by planting Ospreay with a snap powerslam for two.

Hobbs went for a frog splash but Ospreay moved out of the way. Ospreay made a comeback hitting an OzCutter for a two count. Ospreay went for Hidden Blade but Hobbs caught him. Ospreay countered into a rollup for a near fall. Ospreay nailed Hobbs with a hook kick. Hobbs responded by rocking Ospreay with a lariat. Hobbs planted Ospreay with an avalanche spinning slam for two. Ospreay responded by catching Hobbs with a sloppy tornado DDT. Ospreay made a comeback hitting a Sky Twister. Ospreay followed rocking Hobbs with the Hidden Blade for the win.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 13:20

—Don Callis checked on Hobbs and Ospreay after the match. Callis raised both Hobbs and Ospreay’s hand. Hobbs was furious. Callis held Hobbs back. Ospreay left the ring. Bryan Danielson came out to a big reaction. Danielson applauded Ospreay. Danielson walked past Ospreay and made his way to the ring. [c]

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a very good action packed match. A great showing from both Hobbs and Ospreay as the match showcased the strengths of both wrestlers. Ospreay has now beaten all members in the Don Callis Family. The post-match angle should be leading to Ospreay splitting away from the Don Callis Family. Another good win for Ospreay, keeping him strong for his upcoming match against Danielson at Dynasty.)

(2) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. LANCE ARCHER

Archer started quickly attacking Danielson right away. Archer took control launching Danielson with a release suplex. Danielson moved as Archer charged into the turnbuckle. Danielson battled back, catching Archer with a pair of Dragon Screws. Danielson took control rocking Archer with leg kicks. Danielson went for a tope but Archer caught him on the floor. Archer planted Danielson with a chokeslam on the floor. Archer grabbed a stage hand and dumped him onto Danielson. [c]

Archer rocked Danielson with a running crossbody as they returned from break. Archer went for a rope walk but Danielson crotched him on the ropes. Danielson made a comeback rocking Archer with a pair of running dropkicks. Danielson went for a LeBell Lock but Archer placed his foot on the ropes. Danielson nailed Archer with a flying knee strike from the ring apron to the floor. Danielson followed by hitting a missile dropkick.

Danielson rocked Archer with Yes Kicks. Archer responded by catching Danielson with a chokeslam for two. Archer called for the Blackout but Danielson broke free. Archer responded by nailing Danielson with a rising knee strike. Archer called for the Blackout but Danielson countered into a sleeper hold. Danielson made a comeback rocking Archer with a Busaiku Knee. Danielson rocked Archer with a series of roundhouse kicks. Danielson followed by hitting a Busaiku Knee for the win.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson in 15:40

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was another good well laid out match which showcased the strengths of both Archer and Danielson. A strong win for Danielson getting a clean win just like Ospreay had in his win over Hobbs.)

—Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone hyped the Dynamite card. [c]

—Renee Paquette interviewed Chis Jericho on the entrance ramp. Renee asked Jericho his status with Hook? Jericho said he had a proposition for Hook last week about being his mentor. He said even though Hook agreed. He said Hook said something that’s stuck inside his head. He said he wanted to clarify something with Hook. There were light boos. He asked for the Hook signal to play.

Hook came out. He spoke about Hook saying he knows who Jericho is. Jericho mentioned he did get into fights with his former partners. He said there was a reason for that. He said when you play the game at the highest of levels like he does, the rules are different. There were some groaning boos from the crowd. He said he wasn’t asking Hook to trust him. He wanted Hook to believe in him, like he believes in Hook. Hook said he believes in Jericho so much that he got them a match on Collision. He said he would be keeping an eye on Jericho. He offered Jericho a fist bump. Jericho said he wouldn’t expect anything less. He said Hook was learning already.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Jericho just feels like just another regular wrestler on the AEW roster. It really feels like Jericho knows his character is stale so he’s now trying to attach himself to Hook who the crowd see as someone cool who could become a breakout star. This segment did nothing for me at all. I have no interest in seeing Jericho and Hook together as a team.)

—Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor were backstage as they accepted Chris Jericho and Hook’s challenge for a tag team match on Collision.

(3) BILLY GUNN vs. JAY WHITE

Jay White made his entrance. There was a spotlight on White. Billy Gunn was standing behind White. Gunn attacked White before the match began. Gunn rammed White into the barricade. Gunn sent White into the ring as the match officially got underway. White rocked Gunn with a chop. Gunn no-sold it. Gunn nailed White with a jab. Gunn rammed White on the commentary table. Bullet Club Gold and The Acclaimed were watching separately backstage. Gunn chased White into the crowd. Gunn continued to attack White in the crowd. They made their way ringside as Gunn tossed White into the barricade. Gunn went for a suplex but White escaped. White ran Gunn into the barricade. White tried to crawl away. Gunn responded by running White into the ring steps. Gunn clotheslined White to the floor. [c]

White rocked Gunn with corner strikes as they returned from break. Gunn responded by catching White with a tilt-a-whirl slam. They showed The Acclaimed laid out backstage. This led to White raking Gunn in the eyes. White called for Bladerunner. Gunn responded planting White with a pump handle slam. Gunn made a comeback planting White with a pair of Famassouers. Gunn left the ring and grabbed a chair. Austin and Colten Gunn came out. White gave Gunn a low blow for the DQ.

WINNER: Jay White via Disqualification in 11:45

—White went to attack Gunn with a chair after the match. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens ran down to make the save. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn attacked White and The Gunns. The Acclaimed went to suplex White through the announcers table. The Gunns made the save. White and The Gunns left through the crowd.

(Amin’s Thoughts: What the hell was this? Why did Billy Gunn take almost the whole match against Jay White? The booking of Jay White in AEW just continues to baffle me. This completely sucked.)

—They showed Matthew & Nicholas Jackson arriving at the arena earlier in the day. They showed Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor and Sue also arriving earlier in the day. [c]

—Renee was standing on the entrance ramp. Willow Nightingale came out with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway. The crowd cheered for Willow. She said she loved this city. She said she was busting her ass in this city. She spoke wrestling at a place called White Eagle. The crowd cheered. She called this a home away from home. She said this is where she figured out who she is. She wondered if she belonged in pro wrestling. The crowd cheered. She said the crowd fans reassured her. She said she’s going to be challenging Julia Hart for the TBS Title. She said she’s going to be the smiling face of TBS. Stokely Hathaway said Willow had a banger of a match. He said Willow has impressed everyone.

Mercedes Mone’s music played. Mone got a big reaction. Mone said “please say hello to your CEO!” She said she can’t wait to see Julia and Nightingale tear it up at Dynasty. She said regardless who leaves Dynasty with the TBS Title. She said she gets next. She said in Vegas, money changes everything. Mone’s music played as she danced down the ramp.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A great promo from Willow as she came off as such a loveable babyface star. The crowd reacted to Mone like she was a star. Mone has a story with Willow before her time in AEW. My guess is Mone will likely challenge Willow for the TBS Title at Double or Nothing PPV. The interesting part is Double or Nothing is not till the last Sunday of May. Are they really going to wait that long till Mone has her first match in AEW? I could see them waiting is possibly because Mone still isn’t cleared to compete.) [c]

—The Young Bucks came out for the next match. The Bucks got the Cody Rhodes elevator entrance. The Bucks kept asking for more pyro for their entrance. Matt looked into the camera and said “Hey Scapegoat, I like your work.”

(Amin’s Thoughts: That was an interesting tease. This would be a great way to add heat to The Elite by having Jack Perry join when he returns to AEW.)

(4) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & TRENT BERETTA (w/Chuck Taylor & Sue) — AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinals Match

Beretta and Orange took control early, planting Nick with a double suplex for a near fall. Nick ducked as Beretta crashed into the ropes. Matthew planted Beretta with a series of Northern Lights Suplex. Beretta responded by catching Matthew with a tornado DDT. Nicholas responded by yanking Beretta onto the ring apron. Orange went for a tope but The Bucks caught him. The Bucks planted Orange with a double powerbomb onto the ring apron. The Bucks planted Beretta with a double powerbomb onto the ring apron. [c]

Beretta planted Matthew and Nicholas with a pair of backdrops as they returned from break. Orange ran wild rocking Matthew with a pair of flying clotheslines. Matthew responded by catching Orange with a DDT. The Bucks mocked Orange lazy kicks. The Bucks called for the EVP Trigger but Orange ducked. Orange battled back planting both Matthew and Nicholas with a pair of satellite DDTs. Orange planted Nicholas with a flying DDT for a two count.

Beretta and Orange called for Strong Zero. Nicholas responded by showing Beretta into Orange against the ropes. Nicholas sent Beretta flying with a German Suplex. Nicholas tagged Matthew into the match. Beretta responded by showing Matthew into Nicholas against the ropes. Beretta and Orange delivered a spike Tombstone Piledriver to Matthew but Nicholas made the save. Beretta and Orange hugged. Nicholas nailed Orange with a superkick. The Bucks delivered a superkick/Code Red combo to Beretta.

Matthew nailed Orange with a superkick. Matthew nailed Taylor with a superkick. Matthew teased giving Sue a superkick but stopped. Sue smacked Matthew across the face. Orange nailed Matthew with an Orange Punch. Beretta and Orange delivered Strong Zero to Matthew but Nicholas made the save. Sue kissed Beretta. Matthew catapulted Beretta into the turnbuckle. Matthew rolled up Beretta grabbing a handful of tights for the win.

WINNERS: Matthew & Nicholas Jackson in 12:30

—Chuck Taylor entered the ring. Orange helped Beretta to his feet. Orange, Beretta and Taylor all stood on opposite sides of the ring. They went for a hug. Beretta instead rocked Orange with a running knee strike. Beretta rolled out of the way. Beretta walked past Sue and headed to the back.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good tag team match. There was lots of good action with both teams getting a chance to shine. The Bucks making the finals of the tournament was the right move as they are positioned right now as the top heel tag team. Beretta has been showing some frustration recently as they have been teasing a split with The Best Friends. This was a much needed turn for Beretta as the Best Friends act has gotten stale. I’m interested to see how Beretta does playing heel. This turn could also help freshen up Orange Cassidy’s on screen character as well.)

(5) MARIAH MAY (w/“Timeless” Toni Storm & Luther) vs. THUNDER ROSA — AEW Women’s World Title Number 1 Contender’s Match

Rosa started quickly rocking May with strikes. Rosa connected with a corner splash. May moved as Rosa crashed into the turnbuckle. May battled back rocking Rosa with a hip attack. May rocked Rosa with a basement dropkick for two. May went for a spinning slam but Rosa countered into a head scissors. Rosa battled back rocking May with a running boot. Rosa went for a Death Valley Driver but May broke free. Rosa rocked May with a sliding crossbody against the barricade. [c]

May and Rosa exchanged slaps as they returned from break. Rosa sent May flying with a German Suplex for two. The screen went black and white as they cut to Storm on commentary. Storm responded planting May with a backdrop suplex. May went for a handstand head scissors but Rosa showed her off the ropes. Rosa went for a dive but May moved. May rocked Rosa with a running knee strike. Rosa reversed May Day into a victory roll for a two count. May rocked Rosa with a head butt. May went for May Day but Rosa countered into a back cracker. Rosa delivered the Tijuana Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 8:45

—Toni Storm looked stunned sitting on commentary. Rosa wanted an AEW Women’s World Title match right now. Storm refused. Rosa will challenge Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title at the AEW Dynasty PPV.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good match as both Rosa and May worked well together. They have given May some wins but haven’t started to build any sort of tension with Storm that should lead to a title match. Rosa challenging Storm for the Dynasty is a good match to go with. This loss by May could build to the start of her challenging Storm at Double or Nothing.)

—Penta El Zero Miedo and Alex Abrahantes were backstage. Abrahantes noted Penta is for the people and they’ve been asking him to carry gold. Penta challenged Copeland to an TNT Title match for next week on Dynamite.

—Tony Schiavone was standing inside the ring for the AEW World Title contract signing. “Swerve” Strong came out to a big reaction. AEW World Champion Samoa Joe came out next to a big reaction. Joe sat on a chair. Joe signed the contract. The crowd chanted “Swerve’s House!” Joe told Schiavone to shut up. He said he had some advice for Strickland before he signed the contract. He told Strickland that signing the contract was a career defining mistake. He said he would leave Strickland mentally scared like he left Diddy’s party too late. This got a big reaction from the crowd. He said now Strickland has the right information. He told Strickland to two the right thing.

Strickland said he wanted this moment his entire life. He said he dreamt of this moment even though he didn’t believe it was actually possible. He said he was going to be in the main event of AEW Dynasty. He said they are building a dynasty in AEW with signings like Okada, Mone and Ospreay. The crowd began chanting “MJF!” Strickland smiled and just let the crowd finish chanting. He said Joe is the definition of a killer. He said he was as well. He said he would show Joe he’s every bit of that man. He said he would beat Joe at Dynasty. He said “ Now run the fade on that, b*tch.”

Joe shoved Strickland. This led to Strickland rocking Joe with a punch. Strickland wrapped the chain around Joe’s neck. Joe countered by rocking Strickland with a head butt. Joe wrapped the chain around his fist. Joe rocked Strickland with the chain. Strickland went flying over the table. Strickland was busted open. Joe attacked Strickland more with the chain. The referee held Joe back. Joe left the ring. Strickland grabbed the mic and laughed. Strickland said he loved this s*it. He said if that’s all Joe got. He said he was taking the championship from him. Strickland signed the contract with his blood. Joe ran down the entrance ramp. Strickland held out his hands. Joe gave Strickland a low blow. Joe delivered a uranage sending Strickland crashing through the table. Joe put his boot over Strickland. Joe posed with the AEW World Title.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A strong segment here building up the AEW World Title match for the Dynasty PPV. Joe was tremendous here playing the dominant champion. The way Strickland just smiled and didn’t respond to the crowd chanting MJF’s name was interesting. I’m wondering if Strickland wasn’t expecting an MJF chant when he announced the other wrestlers who AEW just signed. Or could it be that the crowd cares more about wanting to see MJF back. Strickland came off great as the babyface who didn’t back down to Joe and wanted him to bring more. They tried hard making you think Dynasty will be Strickland’s moment where he wins the AEW World Title.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS: I thought both the Danielson and Ospreay matches were good. The contract signing between Joe and Strickland got me interested in seeing the AEW World Title match at the Dynasty PPV. There was also some stuff on the show that didn’t click with me. The layout for the Jay White and Billy Gunn match was just terrible. Adam Copleand’s promo just felt like AEW wanted to put some attention on themselves after CM Punk’s interview on the MMA Hour. Overall, this was a fine episode of Dynamite.

