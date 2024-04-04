FREE PODCAST 4/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Fight Life’s Lead the Charge including Ali vs. Dunn, Battle of Miracle Generation, Slamovich vs. BMT, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland lead listeners on an epic review of Fight Life’s Lead the Charge featuring a main event of the indy wrestler who never stops, Mustafa Ali, facing J.T. Dunn, the Battle of Miracle Generation when Kylon King clashes with tag partner Dustin Flash Waller, Masha Slamovich defends the Fight Life title against Brandon Michael Thomas (a/k/a BMT), and much more. Plus, they go over new entrants in the Indy Wrestling Hall of Fame and discuss a major strategic alliance between three promotions and what they think that means, as well as preview their own weekends on the biggest wrestling week of the year. For VIP listeners, it’s a trip out west for Prestige Wrestling’s Alive II and a check-in on the world title fight between Alex Shelley and Alan Angels and the last man standing match between Prestige’s resident superhero Jaiden and Jordan Cruz.

