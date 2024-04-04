FREE PODCAST 4/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Copeland’s response to Punk, Swerve-Joe signing, Billy Gunn toying with Jay White, Jericho being booed, Toni Storm, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from to discuss AEW Dynamite including Adam Copeland’s response to C.M. Punk’s interview, Swerve Strickland-Samoa Joe signing, Billy Gunn toying with Jay White, Chris Jericho being booed, Toni Storm’s commentary, and much more.

