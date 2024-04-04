Complete lineup for GCW’s The Collective 2024 on TrillerTV announced for WM weekend featuring GCW, DDT, Defy, Progress, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW’s The Collective 2024 will take place from April 4-April 6 in Philadelphia, Pa. TrillerTV has announced that all events GCW’s The Collective 2024 live will air with a subscription to TrilleTV+,which offers first time subscribers a 7 day free trial. The three day event will include shows from Progress, GCW, DEFY, Tokyo Joshi-Pro, and DDT. The shows will be held at Penns Landing Caterers.

It will feature over a dozen events including Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X on April 4, Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8 on April 5, and Effy’s Big Gay Brunch on April 6. Additionally, TrillerTV is airing Stardom: American Dream 2024, and Spark Joshi Trailblaze on PPV as well House of Glory X Wrestling Revolver on TrillerTV+.

“Brett Lauderdale never disappoints,” wrote Michael Weber, COO of TrillerTV, in a press release issued to Pro Wrestling Torch. “And this year’s Collective is no exception. Top talent from all corners of the wrestling world, and a creative approach that just keeps ratcheting up the excitement, even when you think there’s no way to take it further. We’re always proud to work with GCW, as well as great promotions like Stardom, Spark Joshi, House of Glory and Wrestling Revolver.”

The entire schedule for the weekend can be seen below:

Thursday, April 4

11:00 a.m.: Defy Wrestling: Can’t Deny It

4 p.m.: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X

8 p.m.: DDT Goes Philadelphia

11:59 p.m.: GCW | JCW vs. The World

Show airing outside of GCW’S The Collective on TrillerTV:

3:00 p.m. Stardom American Dream 2024 (PPV)

Friday, April 5

11:00 a.m.: Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Live In Philly

3:00 p.m: Progress Wrestling Chapter 166: Freedom Walks Again

7:00 p.m.: GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8

11:59 p.m.: GCW: For The Culture 5

Show airing outside of GCW’s The Collective on TrillerTV:

3:00 p.m. Wrestling Revolver & HOG Philadelphia (TrillerTV+)

Saturday, April 6

11:00 a.m.: GCW: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 9

2:30 p.m.: GCW vs. TJPW

11:59 p.m.: JJSB: Cluterf*ck Forever

Show airing outside of GCW’s The Collective 2024 on TrillerTV:

2:00 p.m.:Spark Joshi Trailblaze 2024 (PPV)

You can view the complete schedule for GCW’s The Collective 2024 on TrillerTV here

You can read TrillerTV’s press release below: