Complete lineup for GCW’s The Collective 2024 on TrillerTV announced for WM weekend featuring GCW, DDT, Defy, Progress, more

GCW’s The Collective 2024 will take place from April 4-April 6 in Philadelphia, Pa. TrillerTV has announced that all events GCW’s The Collective 2024 live will air with a subscription to TrilleTV+,which offers first time subscribers a 7 day free trial. The three day event will include shows from Progress, GCW, DEFY, Tokyo Joshi-Pro, and DDT. The shows will be held at Penns Landing Caterers.
It will feature over a dozen events including Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X on April 4, Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8 on April 5, and Effy’s Big Gay Brunch on April 6. Additionally, TrillerTV is airing Stardom: American Dream 2024, and Spark Joshi Trailblaze on PPV as well House of Glory X Wrestling Revolver on TrillerTV+.
“Brett Lauderdale never disappoints,” wrote Michael Weber, COO of TrillerTV, in a press release issued to Pro Wrestling Torch. “And this year’s Collective is no exception. Top talent from all corners of the wrestling world, and a creative approach that just keeps ratcheting up the excitement, even when you think there’s no way to take it further. We’re always proud to work with GCW, as well as great promotions like Stardom, Spark Joshi, House of Glory and Wrestling Revolver.”
The entire schedule for the weekend can be seen below:
Thursday, April 4
11:00 a.m.: Defy Wrestling: Can’t Deny It
4 p.m.: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X
8 p.m.: DDT Goes Philadelphia
11:59 p.m.: GCW | JCW vs. The World
Show airing outside of GCW’S The Collective on TrillerTV:
3:00 p.m. Stardom American Dream 2024 (PPV)
Friday, April 5
11:00 a.m.: Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Live In Philly
3:00 p.m: Progress Wrestling Chapter 166: Freedom Walks Again
7:00 p.m.: GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8
11:59 p.m.: GCW: For The Culture 5
Show airing outside of GCW’s The Collective on TrillerTV:
3:00 p.m. Wrestling Revolver & HOG Philadelphia (TrillerTV+)
Saturday, April 6
11:00 a.m.: GCW: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 9
2:30 p.m.: GCW vs. TJPW
11:59 p.m.: JJSB: Cluterf*ck Forever
Show airing outside of GCW’s The Collective 2024 on TrillerTV:
2:00 p.m.:Spark Joshi Trailblaze 2024 (PPV)
You can view the complete schedule for GCW’s The Collective 2024 on TrillerTV here
You can read TrillerTV’s press release below:
Watch GCW’s The Collective 2024 Live – and Only on TrillerTV+
Over a dozen events from Pro Wrestling’s biggest weekend will stream live exclusively on TrillerTV, including 11 from Game Changer Wrestling and featuring stars like WWE’s Shayna Baszler, Alex Kane, Blake Christian, Gringo Loco and Rina Yamashita
Philadelphia, PA (April 2, 2024) TrillerTV and Game Changer Wrestling announced today that 13 of The Collective events synched to Wrestlemania’s Philadelphia takeover will be available exclusively as part of the TrillerTV+ subscription, with two offered as standalone PPV events. Indie-wrestling’s most prolific promotion is always over-the-top, and this year is no exception – with epic matches like WWE’s Shayna Baszler facing Masha Slamovich in a colossal must-see battle at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X; the GCW debut of Stardom’s Syuri; an Ultraviolence Championship title match with Rina Yamashita vs. Billy Dixon; and an 88-man tag team match. Completing TrillerTV’s coverage of Pro Wrestling’s big weekend are the PPVs Stardom: American Dream 2024 and Spark Joshi Trailblaze as well as House of Glory X Wrestling Revolver on TrillerTV+.
Sign up now and don’t miss a minute of The Collective’s 11 events on TrillerTV+
“This is the biggest wrestling weekend of the year and The Collective is a gathering of the very best in independent wrestling,” said Brett Lauderdale, Founder and CEO of Game Changer Wrestling. “The top indie promotions and wrestlers in the world come together to provide fans with three full days of non stop, top tier action and it gets no better than this. And for those who can’t attend in person, you can watch all of The Collective live on TrillerTV! See ya in Philly!”
The Collective 2024 starts with DEFY: Can’t Deny It on Thursday at 11 AM ET featuring Kenta vs. Gringo Loco for the World Championship and continues that day with Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X which in addition to the Baszler vs. Slamovich match will include Nic Nemeth, Mike “Speedball” Bailey, and more starting at 4PM ET. The day continues with DDT goes Philadelphia which features MAO defending his DDT Universal Title against Billie Starkz, and Kazuki Hira vs. Yoshihiko. Wrap it up with GCW JCW vs. The World at 11:59 PM, where Stardom’s Syuri will make her GCW debut when she challenges Slamovich for the JCW World Championship.
Day 2 starts with Tokyo-Joshi Pro at 11 AM ET and continues at 3 PM when Progress Wrestling makes its first appearance in the U.S. since 2019 with Freedom Walks Again and Kid Lykos defends his title against Man Like DeReiss. Next is Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8 where among the highlights, Blake Christian, accompanied by Shane Mercer, defends his GCW World TItle against Janela, accompanied by Missy Hyatt. Day 2 ends with GCW For the Culture which includes DeReiss vs. Sonny Kiss, and the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship Match: Suge D (c) vs. Alex Kane.
The last day of The Collective starts with the ninth edition of EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch where tag team BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) will take on Dirty Breeze (Former WWE stars Dirty Dango FKA Fandango & Breeze FKA Tyler Breeze) and the GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match. The action continues with GCW vs TJPW where a highlight will be Rina Yamashita, Masha Slamovich & Maki Itoh vs. Miyu Yamashita, Shoko Nakajima & Yuki Aino. The weekend wraps up with JJSB: Clusterf*ck Forever starting at 11:59 PM ET, featuring – get this – a 88-man tag team match!
TrillerTV’s PPV events over the weekend include Stardom: American Dream 2024, and Spark Joshi Trailblaze and another TrillerTV+ presentation House of Glory X Wrestling Revolver.
Check out the complete schedule.
TrillerTV+ Is the best value in sports and entertainment, streaming live and on demand events from around the world and in addition to GCW, features Major League Wrestling, Wrestling Revolver, Ohio Valley Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling archives, and many more. The subscription also includes BKFC and the best in MMA, Boxing, Sumo and other sports. The subscription also offers unlimited on-demand access to the entire TrillerTV+ library with over 4000 hours from more than 100 organizations from around the world. With the annual option of $69.99 viewers get two months free.
