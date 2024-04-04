VIP AUDIO 4/3 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Copeland’s pep talk in response to Punk, Swerve-Joe contract signing, Billy Gunn destroys Jay White, Jericho-Hook, Rosa vs. May, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 3 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Adam Copeland’s pep talk in response to C.M. Punk, Swerve Strickland-Samoa Joe contract signing, Billy Gunn destroys Jay White, Chris Jericho-Hook, Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May, Bryan Danielson vs. Lance Archer, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Will Ospreay, and more.

