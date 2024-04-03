News Ticker

Stardom announces complete lineup for American Dream 2024 PPV in Philly

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist

April 3, 2024

Stardom has announced the complete lineup for their American Dream 2024 in the Keystone State WrestleMania event set to be held on April 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. This is the first Stardom event held in the United States since 2019. The show will air on PPV on Triller TV at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

The complete lineup for the show is as follows.

  • World of Stardom Champion Maika vs. Megan Bayne
  • Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano & Momo Kohgo vs. Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May & Xia Brookside
  • Syuri & Konami vs. Willow Nightingale & Saki
  • AZM & Saya Kamitani & Camron Branae vs. Stephanie Vaquer & Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe
  • High Speed Champion Mei Seira vs. Ram Kaichow vs. Saki Kashima in a Three-way match

