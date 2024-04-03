Stardom announces complete lineup for American Dream 2024 PPV in Philly

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Stardom has announced the complete lineup for their American Dream 2024 in the Keystone State WrestleMania event set to be held on April 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. This is the first Stardom event held in the United States since 2019. The show will air on PPV on Triller TV at 3 p.m. Eastern time.
The complete lineup for the show is as follows.
- World of Stardom Champion Maika vs. Megan Bayne
- Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano & Momo Kohgo vs. Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May & Xia Brookside
- Syuri & Konami vs. Willow Nightingale & Saki
- AZM & Saya Kamitani & Camron Branae vs. Stephanie Vaquer & Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe
- High Speed Champion Mei Seira vs. Ram Kaichow vs. Saki Kashima in a Three-way match
