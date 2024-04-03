FREE PODCAST 4/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) One-legged WWE wrestler Zack Gowen discusses his horrible rep backstage among peers, early Cena and Lesnar impressions, Benoit stories (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (4-4-2014), Wade Keller interviews ex-WWE wrestler Zack Gowen, known best for having only one leg, but also notorious for how much he was despised by his WWE colleagues in the locker room in 2003. In this nearly two hour interview, he discusses his mistakes in 2003, the new documentary on his life including his rehab and recovery in recent years from drug addiction, and much more including early impressions of Brock Lesnar and John Cena in 2003, some Chris Benoit stories, backstage details on the Brock Lesnar attack angle that people remember to this day, and more.

