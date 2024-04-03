VIP AUDIO 4/3 – The Deep…Dive with Will Cooling: The mania behind WrestleMania Weekend with Grappl’s Benno (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling is joined by Richard “Benno” Benson from the Grappl Podcast Network as he gears up to cover as much of WrestleMania Weekend as possible for the seventh consecutive year. They discuss the history of WrestleMania Weekend, the key promotional players in recent WrestleMania Weekends such as GCW, ROH, NXT, WrestleCon, and the wrestlers who have made their names over the weekends, the evolution of two-day WrestleManias, and big picture thoughts about the build to WrestleMania 40. They then draft their Top 10 matches of recent WrestleMania Weekends!

You can catch more from Benno at Grappl’s Patreon (HERE), YouTube (HERE), or their Spotify (HERE). They will have premium live news and review shows every day of WrestleMania Weekend, starting from Thursday.

You can also catch Rich Fann previewing WrestleMania 40 with friend of The Deep Dive, Stephanie Chase, over at Fightful (HERE).

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO