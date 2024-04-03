AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/3): Keller’s report on Ospreay vs. Hobbs, Billy Gunn vs. Jay White, Young Bucks vs. Best Friends, Samoa Joe-Swerve contract signing, Hook-Jericho

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 3, 2024

WORCESTER, MASS. AT DCU CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts



Attendance: WrestleTix reported early today that 2,758 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,126.

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Eric Krol to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmmail.com



NOTE: Our switchboard and live stream is down at the moment, so please send your emails with comments and questions to wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•Search “Wade Keller” on your podcast app to subscribe and then download the post-show about two hours after Dynamite ends.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with Adam Copeland’s ring entrance as Excalibur introduced the show. Copeland entered the ring and said he came without his TNT Title belt. (Lost luggage? He forgot it?) He said he came there as just Adam. The mic was giving him feedback. He said with a smile, “Live TV, baby.” He said there’s been a lot of negative b.s. spewed this week. “Screw that,” he said. He said it’s a great time to be a fan of pro wrestling. He said even if you go on social media to complain about pro wrestling, you’re a fan of pro wrestling. He said he grew up watching the WWF. He told fans not to boo because that’s missing the point. He talked about liking the NWA and other territories. He said he devoured it all because he loves pro wrestling.

He said for nine years, he’s had it torn away from him, but he’s back because he loves it so much. He said he realized when he came back that AEW is where he needed to end his career. He said when he looked at the roster, he saw a murders’ row of talent. “I have been in some of the most phenomenal locker rooms of all time, and I will put this locker room up against anybody.” He said he came there because he fans Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Darby, FTR, The Young Bucks, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Malakai Black. He said those would all be first-time-ever matches. “How crazy is that?” he said. “That happens in AEW.”

He said his friends call and say he looks like he’s having a blast out there. He said it’s true because he’s having the most fun he’s had in his 32 year pro wrestling career. “So I celebrate AEW,” he said. “I celebrate the men the who started AEW. So yeah, that means The Bucks, that means Kenny, that means Cody, and that means Tony Khan. That should be celebrated.” He said they love pro wrestling and AEW has pushed pro wrestling to a better place and given more people a chance to do this for a living, “and that should be celebrated.” He said it makes pro wrestling better and more fun. “And AEW is where the best wrestle.”

He said he’s calming down and doing good. He said he got fired up and wanted to get that off his chest. He said it’s time to move forward. He said there’s a reason Okada, Mercedes, and Ospreay came there and a reason he came there. He then introduced Will Ospreay. As Ospreay came out, Excalibur said that was an impassioned speech by Copeland.

Fans chanted “Ospreay! Ospreay!” He entered the ring and shook hands with Copeland, who then left the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: Was that pep talk really needed over a YouTube interview? I don’t disagree with the sentiment he expressed and how he expressed it, but just doing it at all feels needlessly defensive to me and also, ironically, kind of adding to C.M. Punk’s point that AEW plays to a needlessly narrow audience of people who are closely following stuff like Punk’s comments in their daily lives between watching AEW shows, i.e. “catering to the Internet fans.” That had the vibe of Vince McMahon’s speech on Raw when Nitro was kicking WWE’s ass in cable ratings and he was trying to explain to fans why they should be enthusiastic about WWE’s product. But maybe Tony Khan and others in AEW felt they took some hits and felt they needed to rally their fans. And was that the Canadian pronunciation of Ospreay?)

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. POWERHOUSE HOBBS

Don Callis joined in on commentary. Schaivone said he refers to himself as the “Phil Jackson of pro wrestling.” (Isn’t he the ultimately ineffective general manager of the New York Knicks ten years ago way back in the middle of the 2010s?) The bell rang 11 minutes into the hour. Callis said this match was an example of iron sharpening iron. Hobbs outpowered Ospreay early, but Ospreay fought back and clotheslined Hobbs over the top rope. Then he shoved him into the ringside steps. Hobbs fought back and battered Ospreay at ringside with a suplex off the ringside barricade and then slams into the ring apron. Hobbs then overhead tossed Ospreay over the announce desk onto the vacated chairs of the announcers. They cut to a break as the ref checked on Ospreay. [c/db]

Hobbs beat on Ospreay during the break in the ring. Ospreay fought back and kipped up. Ospreay landed a flying forearm for a two count at 8:00. A “Let’s Go Ospreay!” chant broke out. Hobbs took over again a minute later and landed a powerslam for a two count. Hobbs blocked an OsCutter on the first attempt, but not a second. Ospreay scored a two count. Callis said this match is the Don Callis Family’s commitment to the fans.

Hobbs nailed a charging Ospreay with a clothesline and Ospreay flip-bumped to the mat. Hobbs powerslammed Ospreay off the middle rope for a near fall. Ospreay countered a Hobbs backdrop into a DDT. He followed with a top rope Sky Twister which landed on the side of Hobbs’s head. Ospreay then landed his Blade for the three count.

WINNER: Ospreay in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good, competitive match that showed off the strengths of both wrestlers.)

-After the match, Callis stood between Ospreay and Hobbs and tried to raise both of their arms. Hobbs pushed his way angrily over to Ospreay. Callis tried to calm Hobbs. Schiavone said it was understandable since he just lost a high competitive match. Ospreay shouted back at Hobbs. Hobbs stormed out of the ring as Ospreay celebrated his win on the ramp. Bryan Danielson’s music then played. Excalibur said his entrance wasn’t supposed to take place until after the break. Danielson smiled as Ospreay who smiled back, but in ways rivals try not to sell the other person’s actions. [c]

(2) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. LANCE ARCHER

The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. Archer attacked Danielson before the bell. The ref immediately rewarded the illegal pre-bell attack by calling for the bell so Archer could continue his attack as the ref haplessly scolded him after enabling him. Danielson took a beating for a few minutes before taking control and kicking away at Archer’s legs. When Danielson dove through the ropes at Archer at ringside, Archer caught him and chokeslammed him onto the ring apron. Archer then grabbed a crew member and slammed him onto Danielson. Taz said he doesn’t like that guy whom he ID’s as Jim. They cut to a double-box break at 7:00. [c/db]

Archer dominated during the break. Danielson made a comeback after the break, bur Archer cut it off quickly and crashed into Danielson mid-ring with crossbody. Danielson landed a wrecking ball kick and then a flying knee off the ring apron to knock Archer down at ringside at 14:00. Danielson showed fire and slapped some fans’ hands. Danielson leaped off the top rope with a dropkick. Archer absorbed some Danielson kicks and suddenly chokeslammed Danielson for a two count.

Archer set up a Black Out, but Danielson slipped free and applied a sleeper. Archer threw Danielson off of him.Danielson came back with some kicks and then the Busaiku knee for the win.

WINNER: Danielson in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nice back to back competitive wins for the PPV opponents at Dynasty.)

-Excalibur hyped the rest of the scheduled matches and segments on Dynamite. When Chris Jericho’s image was shown, boos broke out. [c]

-Renee Paquette introduced Jericho from the stage. Not a great crowd response. She asked him about the status of his relationship with Hook. Jericho said Hook agreed to let him mentor him, but he said something that stuck with him. He said that’s why he wanted to call him out. Hook walked out in grey sweat pants and a hoodie and leather jacket with a winter cap. Jericho said he understands why Hook said, “I know who you are.” He said anyone he has aligned with, he ends up fighting them. He said when are at his level, the rules are different. Fans heckled and booed him. Jericho said Hook will understand what he’s trying to teach him even if he doesn’t trust him 100 percent yet. He asked him to believe in him as much as he believes in him. Hooko said, “Yeah, Chris, I believe in you.” He said he got them a match for Collision. He said he’ll be keeping an eye on him. Jericho said he wouldn’t expect anything less and he’s learning already. They fist bumped.

(Keller’s Analysis: Jericho doesn’t seem to like the boos and is acting like that’s not the intended reaction and it’s throwing him off a little.)

-Backstage, Lee Moriarty said one way you shoot yourself to the top in one night is to beat the golden child and the first World Champion of AEW. Shane said Saturday on Collision, they just need to knock out Jericho and Hook.

(Keller’s Analysis: Moriarty was not identified by the announcers, a graphic, or Taylor himself before he started talking, and he’s just not on Dynamite enough where that should be assumed knowledge.)

(3) JAY WHITE vs. BILLY GUNN

Billy attacked White on the stage during his entrance. The announcers talked about the home invasion angle that aired on Collision in front of roughly half of Dynamite’s typical audience. Gunn threw White into the barricade and then into the ring where the bell rang 57 minutes into the hour. They showed Max Caster and Anthony Bowens backstage watching a monitor. Gunn methodically beat on White at ringside. They cut to Colten & Austin Gunn watching backstage also. White crawled over the barricade and tried to sneak away. Gunn went after White and bashed him into the hockey boards. The announcers talked about Billy seeking revenge for White invading his home.

[HOUR TWO]

Gunn dragged White back to ringside and rammed him into the barricade again. The methodical beating continued as they cut to a double-box break at 6:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Excalibur said White was just trying to survive the onslaught from “a very revenge-motivated Billy Gunn.” White avoided a charging Gunn in the corner and took over. White gouged Billy’s eyes. Billy shoved him off and gave White a tilt-a-whirl slam mid-ring. They showed on the arena big screen that Bowens and Caster were knocked out backstage. White shoved Billy into the ringpost and then set up a Blade Runner. Billy countered with the One and Only slam. Both were down and slow to get up.

Billy grabbed a chair at ringside. The Gunns ran in and covered White. Excalibur said they were pleading for mercy. Gunn threatened to hit then with a chair, then turned to White. White gave him a low-blow.

WINNER: Gunn via DQ at 13:00.

-Vowens and Caster ran out to make the save. They attacked Colten and Austin. White begged off and tried to flee, but Caster and Bowens threw him back into the ring. Billy clotheslined White. Billy, Caster, and Bowens continued to beat on White and the Gunns.

(Keller’s Analysis: This feels like one of the low points in Dynamite history. How this got cleared for TV is crazy. The storyline itself is convoluted and home invasion angles are always stupid, but most of all this is another case of Billy Gunn hurting much more valuable talent. They usage of Jey White might be the biggest undercutting of a potential star in AEW’s history. As much as Tony Khan responds to Internet criticism, how does he continue this treatment of Jay White.)

-They showed Nicholas and Matthews arriving at the arena. Then they showed The Best Friends arriving earlier with Sue, Trent’s mother.

-Excalibur updated the tag team tournament semi-final brackets.

-Paquette interviewed Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Stokely Hathaway. She asked Willow about getting a title shot. “I’m feeling mother-fluffin’ great!” she said. Statlander stood behind her with her arms crossed doing her Wardlow-standing-behind-MJF impression. Willow said she loves Worcester because she spent years busting her butt in that town. She said often Statlander was right next to her on the road trips.

She mentioned the White Eagle, which fans popped for more than Jericho earlier. She got emotional as she said Worcester is her home away from home where she learned who she is and wrestled with whether she was good enough. Fans cheered. “A weird, quirky, unconventional, chubby, curly-haired freak like me,” she said. “Your cheers reassured me.” She said the fans’ cheers watered her and made her blossom. She said she’ll be challenging Julia Hart for the TBS Title at Dynasty. She said she knows she is going to be the smiling face of TBS thanks to the fan support. Hathaway said Willow had “what the young kids calls a banger and knocked it out of the park.” He said she is special and she impresses him week after week. He was interrupted by Mercedes Moné’s theme. Mercedes strutted out.

She told Worcester to “say hello to your CEO.” She said she can’t wait to see Willow tear it up with Julia at Dynasty. Another “CEO” chant rang out. Mercedes said she’ll face the winner at Double of Nothing, “because in Vegas, money changes everything.” She walked down the ramp and danced by herself.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nothing gets a top babyface over more than being gifted a title shot without having wrestled and saying money changes everything, and then dancing alone on the ramp to her music. Willow was likable with enthusiasm and joy.) [c]

(4) BEST FRIENDS (Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor w/Sue, Chuck Taylor) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (Nicholas & Matthew Jackson)

The Jacksons came out first. Then the Best Friends with Trent’s mother Sue. Excalibur said if this match goes to a draw, then the winner of FTR and Top Flight would be the tag champs. The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. Schiavone noted that Collision follows the Men’s Final Four men’s college basketball tournament game. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00 as Matt posed for the camera at ringside at the announce desk. [c/db]

Cassidy and Trent hugged mid-ring after a rally as Excalibur said, “You’ve got to give the people what they want.” Matt superkicked Cassidy and Trent. He kicked Chuck at ringside and wound up to kick Sue, but stopped short. Matt tried to apologize for scaring her and offered a fistbump, but she shoved his hand away and then socked him in the chin. Well, it more brushed past his long hair and missed. (Matt probably told her to take it easy on him!) Cassidy then hit Matt with an Orange Punch and threw him into the ring. Trent and Cassidy rallied and scored a two count with Nicholas making the save. Sue gave Trent some encouragement with a smooch on the cheek. Trent went after Matthew, but Matt countered and catapulted Trent into an exposed turnbuckle for the win.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 13:o0 to advance to the AEW Tag Team Tournament final.

-Afterward, Chuck entered the and led the fans in applauding the efforts of Trent and Cassidy. Sue applauded at ringside. They all leaned in the corner, but then Trent charged at Cassidy and gave him a running knee. Chuck appeared to be in on it as Trent stared down at Cassidy. Trent and Chuck left the ring. Sue wasn’t in on it as she looked confused as he walked right past her.

(Keller’s Analysis: AEW does too many turns, but if we don’t have to pretend to think it’s cool that they hug and Excalibur exclaims that “you have to give the people what they want,” it’s a net positive. I guess we’re headed toward a stretch of Trent vs. Cassidy matches, which should be good.) [c]

(5) THUNDER ROSA vs. MARIAH MAY (w/Toni Storm, Luther)

The bell rang 43 minutes into the hour. Toni told Schiavone she is sad he lost his dog, but at least he gets to watch Thunder Rosa. Rosa took it to May early. May escaped a Death Valley Driver attempt on the ring apron. Rosa sent May to the riungside mat with a head scissors. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Rosa scored a two count after an overhead toss. They cut to Storm at ringside, in black and white, who said she was getting nervous. “This chair is going to have to be reupholstered when I’m done with it,” she said. “I’m not paying for it.” Storm said the truck should not cut to the under desk camera. (That exists?!?) May came back and landed a running knee. She thwarted a comeback attempt by Rosa with a headbutt. Rosa escaped a Mayday and landed a backstabber. She followed with a Tijuana Bomb for the three count. They cut to Storm was frozen in fear. Rosa yelled at her from ringside.

WINNER: Rosa in 9:00.

-Rosa called for Storm to fight right then and there. A ref pulled her away. Excalibur plugged the Storm vs. Rosa match for the AEW Women’s Title at Dynasty.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Alex Abrahantes. Alex said Penta needs a title. Penta said he’s an AEW original who wants to face Adam Copeland. Excalibur said Copeland will defend next week on Dynamite against Penta. He plugged that Komander vs. Penta would take place on Collison on Saturday night.

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Swerve Strickland and then Samoa Joe. Joe signed it first. Fans chanted, “Swerve’s House.” Joe told Schiavone to shut up. He said they are in front of fans who seem to care a lot about him, so he wanted to give him advice before he signs the contract. He said he’s watched it all including his match with “Hangman” Adam Page. He said what a great follow-up it’d be for his fans if he won the AEW World Title. He said the truth is that signing the AEW contract is doom and destruction and a career-defining mistake. He said he should do the right thing and not sign the contract. Fans chanted, “Swerve’s house!”

Swerve said Joe should know that he’s wanted this moment his whole life. He said he dreamed of the moment because he didn’t know it was possible. He said they are building a dynasty with signings like Okada, Mercedes, and Ospreay. An “MJF” chant oddly started briefly. Swerve said the championship is bigger than the both of them. He said Joe is the definition of a killer, “but so am I.” He said he will show him on Apr. 21 that he is “every bit of that man.” He said he’ll grab the keys to the dynasty and turn AEW into his house. “Now run the fade on that, bitch,” he said. Joe shoved him. Swerve hit him and wrapped a chain around his neck. Joe head-butted himself free and then punched Swerve with a chain-wrapped fist. He threw a few more punches to the back of his head and then jabbed his face repeatedly.

Joe walked to the stage. Swerve looked up, bleeding from his forehead, and began to maniacally laugh. “Joe, I love this shit.” He said if that’s all he’s got, then he’s taking his championship from him. He then signed the contract in his blood after rubbing the tip of the pen in his blood. Joe charged back and kicked Swerve low and then slammed him through the table in the ring. “Holy shit!” chanted the fans. Joe leaned over Swerve with his belt in his hand and had some words for him. He then stood on his chest and raised the belt as his song played. Fans chanted “Joe! Joe! Joe!” as Excalibur plugged Rampage and Collision.

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Eric Krol to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmmail.com



NOTE: Our switchboard and live stream is down at the moment, so please send your emails with comments and questions to wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•Search “Wade Keller” on your podcast app to subscribe and then download the post-show about two hours after Dynamite ends.