WWE Raw Ratings Report (4/1): Rock and Roman lead to higher than usual first hour, key stats, 14 week comparisons to last two years

Monday’s (4/1) episode of WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 1.783 million viewers, up from 1.729 million the prior week. The first hour, which featured a long segment with The Rock and Roman Reigns, drew 1.948 million, the highest first hour rating since Feb. 19. Hourly viewership:

1.948 million

1.760 million

1.643 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff of 305,000 was higher than usual due to the higher than usual first hour viewership. The average first-to-third hour dropoff has been 170,000 through 14 weeks this year.

The average viewership through 14 weeks this year is 1.719 million. Through 14 weeks in 2023, the average was 1.865 million. Two years ago, the average through 14 weeks was 1.749 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.59 rating, the same as the prior week.

The average 18-49 demo rating this year is 0.56. Last year through 14 weeks was 0.55. Two years ago, the average was 0.47.

