News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/4 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss WM35, John Oliver on HBO, Ross-AEW, Superstar Shake-up, Ronda legacy, XFL, Triple H, Batista, more (116 min.)

April 4, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-4-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics: WrestleMania 35, John Oliver on HBO, Jim Ross-AEW, Superstar Shake-up, Ronda Rousey’s WWE legacy, XFL odds post-AAF, Batista, Triple H, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024