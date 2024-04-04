FREE PODCAST 4/4 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss WM35, John Oliver on HBO, Ross-AEW, Superstar Shake-up, Ronda legacy, XFL, Triple H, Batista, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-4-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics: WrestleMania 35, John Oliver on HBO, Jim Ross-AEW, Superstar Shake-up, Ronda Rousey’s WWE legacy, XFL odds post-AAF, Batista, Triple H, and more.

