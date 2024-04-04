FREE PODCAST 4/4 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-4-2019) Keller & Heydorn talk Rousey-Lynch-Charlotte arrested, WM35 hype, live callers, mailbag, on-site correspondent (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show from five years ago (4-4-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Zack Heydorn from PWTorch.com to discuss Raw. They took live calls, answered mailbag questions, and talked with an on-site correspondent from D.C. Topics included the campiness of the Ronda Rousey-Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair angle, whether events on the show indicated Seth Rollins is less likely to beat Brock Lesnar, the flat ending to the program with Rey Mysterio vs. Baron Corbin, Batista’s one-line promo, and much more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO