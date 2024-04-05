AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (4/3): Among lowest viewership and demo rating again this week, comparison to recent years and NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s (4/3) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 752,000 viewers, just slightly above the 747,000 last week, which was the lowest viewership since the last week Dynamite went head-to-head with NXT three years ago.AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (4/3): Another viewership number lower than any since NXT head-to-head era, demo matches last week’s low mark

The 14-week average this year is 806,000. One year ago through 14 weeks it was 904,000, so there’s been a drop of 98,000 viewers (11 percent). Two years ago through 14 weeks, the average was 999,000, so there’s been a drop of 193,000 viewers (19 percent).

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.23 rating, matching last week’s 0.23 which was the lowest of the year. Last year’s lowest 18-49 rating was 0.24. In 2022, the lowest demo rating was 0.26. This and last week’s demo rating was Dynamite’s lowest ever other than when it was preempted from it’s usual timeslot; for nstance, it drew a 0.22 on Oct. 23, 2021 when it was bumped to a Saturday slot.

NXT on Tuesdaay drew a 0.20. The gap of 0.03 is one of the smaller ones ever, although twice in recent months NXT has been within 0.01 of Dynamite. The average difference in demo rating since the start of last year has been 0.11 (0.18 for NXT vs. 0.29 for AEW).

The advertised line-up for Wednesday’s episode was:

Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – Battle of Wills

Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May

Young Bucks vs. Best Friends – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal

“Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Jay White

Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland AEW Dynasty contract signing

Chris Jericho calls out Hook

