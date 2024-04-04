News Ticker

Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2024 lineup for tonight featuring Nemeth vs. Janela, Alexander vs. Tanaka, RVD vs. Bailey, more

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist

April 4, 2024

The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2024 will take place tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pa at 7 p.m. Eastern. It will air live on Highspots.tv and you can access the show with a subscription.

The complete lineup for the show is as follows:

  • Nic Nemeth vs. Joey Janela
  • Josh Alexander vs. Masato Tanaka
  • RVD vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
  • Team CMLL (Mistico & Barbaro Cavernario & Star Jr. & Averno & Villano III Jr. vs. Team Dragon Gate (Dragon Kid & Ben K & Shun Skywalker & Yamato & Kota Minoura)
  • Paul Walter Hauser vs. Sami Callihan in a Philly Street Fight
  • Los Boricuas vs. The Full Blooded Italians

 

