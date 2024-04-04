Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2024 lineup for tonight featuring Nemeth vs. Janela, Alexander vs. Tanaka, RVD vs. Bailey, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2024 will take place tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pa at 7 p.m. Eastern. It will air live on Highspots.tv and you can access the show with a subscription.
The complete lineup for the show is as follows:
- Nic Nemeth vs. Joey Janela
- Josh Alexander vs. Masato Tanaka
- RVD vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
- Team CMLL (Mistico & Barbaro Cavernario & Star Jr. & Averno & Villano III Jr. vs. Team Dragon Gate (Dragon Kid & Ben K & Shun Skywalker & Yamato & Kota Minoura)
- Paul Walter Hauser vs. Sami Callihan in a Philly Street Fight
- Los Boricuas vs. The Full Blooded Italians
