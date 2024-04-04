Tony Khan asked to comment on C.M. Punk’s comments earlier this week, explains decision to cut certain wrestlers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Moments ago during Tony Khan’s media conference call focused primarily on the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV this weekend, the first question he received asked if he wanted to comment on what C.M. Punk said on “The MMA Hour” earlier this week. In particular, he was asked to comment on Punk saying Khan is a nice guy, but not a boss.

Khan said he’d prefer not to talk about it, and instead wanted to focus on the ROH PPV.

He also was asked about cutting wrestlers from the roster. He said he intends to continue to add talent and expand the budget, but that can mean cutting some wrestlers in the process. He said The Boys, Brandon Tate and Brent Tate, who accompanied Dalton Castle to the ring had no-showed events more than once and that influenced his decision to let them go.

He said Anthony Henry suffered an injury on an independent show and, after thinking it through, he would like to have him back in the company after all. He had been criticized in particular for cutting Henry because he was sidelined with an injury. Khan seemed to be defending himself since the injury wasn’t on an AEW event but went on to say he has worked something out to bring him back after all.

