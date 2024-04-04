VIP AUDIO 4/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-5-2006) – News Brief with Caldwell talking Randy Orton’s suspension, WrestleMania 22 stats, TNA ratings, more (9 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 5, 2006 episodes featuring James Caldwell’s News Brief podcast talking Randy Orton’s suspension, WrestleMania 22 stats, TNA ratings, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO