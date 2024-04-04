News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleMania XL Preview, Punk’s interview, NXT Stand & Delivery preview, TV reviews, WrestleMania weekend preview (91 min.)

April 4, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Analysis of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • A full preview of WrestleMania XL
  • Thoughts on C.M. Punk’s interview talking about AEW, Tony Khan, WWE return
  • A review of NXT TV
  • A preview of NXT Stand & Deliver
  • A preview of New Japan’s Sakura Genesis
  • Analysis of AEW Rampage and AEW Collision
  • A look at last weekend’s UFC event and a look ahead
  • A preview of WrestleMania weekend events other than WWE and NXT events

