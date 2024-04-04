VIP AUDIO 4/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleMania XL Preview, Punk’s interview, NXT Stand & Delivery preview, TV reviews, WrestleMania weekend preview (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
- Analysis of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
- A full preview of WrestleMania XL
- Thoughts on C.M. Punk’s interview talking about AEW, Tony Khan, WWE return
- A review of NXT TV
- A preview of NXT Stand & Deliver
- A preview of New Japan’s Sakura Genesis
- Analysis of AEW Rampage and AEW Collision
- A look at last weekend’s UFC event and a look ahead
- A preview of WrestleMania weekend events other than WWE and NXT events
