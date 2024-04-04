GCW Bloodsport X results: Radican’s report on Baszler vs. Slamovich, Nemeth vs. Bailey,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW BLOODSPORT X

APRIL 4, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLER +

Announcers: Lenny Leonard and Dan Barry

The rules for the matches were read by the ring announcer. Massages are stopped by knockout, submission, or ref stoppage.

The fighters for Bloodsport X were introduced one by one.

(1) AKIRA WAY vs. VICTOR BENJAMIN

Way has a deathmatch background and is giving up a decent amount of size to Benjamin. Benjamin hit some big knees to Way’s midsection and then some big blows to the head. Benjamin continued the assault with a couple of kicks to the head.Akira told Benjamin to bring it with the kicks. Benjamin hit several, but Way ended up baiting him into a dragon screw. Akira hit a choke suplex and held on with a crossface. Benjamin ended up dragging Way to the apron and he suplexed him onto the concrete floor.

The fans booed and chanted for Akira. Akira managed to get back into the ring, but Way caught him with a spinning kick and the ref dove in and stopped it.

The fans booed the finish.

WINNER: Victor Benjamin in 6:00. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: Some of Benjamin’s kicks looked a little light, but overall this was a good hard-hitting back and forth contest. The fans were very much behind Way and disappointed in the finish.)

(2) NIC NEMETH (0-0) vs. MIKE BAILEY (0-2)

The fans were hot and chanted for both men. Bailey got slightly louder chants. Nemeth got a takedown right near the edge of the ring and Bailey took a nasty spill to the floor. It didn’t look like Nemeth intended for Bailey to spill to the floor from a storyline standpoint. Nemeth got a second big takedown near the edge of the apron and Bailey spilled to the floor again and the announcers began to question Nemeth’s motives.

Bailey got back into the ring and went to town on Nemeth with strikes. He got a cross-arm breaker and the fans fired up big time. Nemeth struggled as the fans chanted for him to tap. He tried to flip out of the hold, but Bailey held on.

Nemeth escaped and got a choke a short time later. Bailey went to the ringpost and Nemeth let go and hit a Zig Zag and went back into a rear-naked choke and it was over.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth in 6:00. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was fun while it lasted. Speedball became the fan favorite quickly, as Nemeth used some questionable tactics early on.)

Nemeth moves to 1-0 and Bailey’s record drops to 0-3.

Both men shook hands after the fight was over.

(3) LINDSAY SNOW (0-0) vs. LADY FROST (3-0) – Women’s Tournament Opening Round match

Snow got a takedown, but quickly had to duck a big head kick when Frost got back to her feet quickly during the early going. Frost caught Snow with a kick and she went down. Frost got a rear-naked choke a short time later, but Snow slammed her way out of it and hit some big strikes. Snow then got a quick knee bar for the win.

A replay aired of the finishing sequence.

WINNER: Lindsay Snow in 3:00 to advance to the Bloodsport Women’s Tournament Finals..

(Radican’s Analysis: This was good while it lasted, but we got the quick MMA style finish with Snow getting a knee bar out of nowhere. )

(4) MARIA SHAFIR (3-0) vs. JANAI KAI (0-2) – Women’s Tournament Opening Round match

Kai hit a head kick and Shafir went down, but Kai couldn’t put her away. Kai hit a thrust kick to Shafir’s jaw a short time later, but Kai could not finish her with a followup attack. Shafir got a takedown and locked in Mother’s Milk for the win.

WINNER: Marina Shafir in 4:00 to advance to the Bloodsport Women’s Tournament Finals.

(Radican’s Analysis: Kai rocked Shafir multiple times, but could not put Shafir away. Shafir got Kai to the ground and was able to quickly submit her.)

(5) MATT MAKOWSKI (2-1) vs. CHARLIE DEMPSEY (0-0)

The announcers noted that Makowski was facing an opponent he hadn’t prepared for. Dempsey took Makowski down and went after his leg before tying him up in a nasty combination arm submission, but Makowski managed to escape. Dempsey took Makowski down and went right after Makowski’s arm. Makowski hit several strikes. He went for a rear-naked choke, but Dempsey fought his arms off.

Dempsey hit a nice takeover out of the cravat. Makowski went right after his arm again, but Dempsey freed himself and hit some forearms, but Makowski managed to block them. Both men ended up separating before going back at it. Dempsey got rocked and went down after an enzuguri. Makowski went for Chaos Theory, but Dempsey blocked it and hit an uppercut and a German. He then got a double wrist lock and Makowski tapped.

WINNER: Charlie Dempsey (1-0) in 7:00. (***¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: Fantastic hard-hitting match with some great submission wrestling. Dempsey is a tremendous technical wrestler, which is no shock given who his father is.)