TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/4): Lilly’s report on Nemeth vs. Shelley, Brookside vs. Ash

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

APRIL 4, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA AT 2300 ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Video previewing tonight’s match between Nic Nemeth and Alex Shelley.

“Cross the Line” intro followed by an aerial shot of Philadelphia.

(1) MUSTAFA ALI vs. RHINO — Old School Rules match

Joe Watson (formerly of the Philadelphia Flyers) was shown at ringside. Rhino received a warm reception in the former home of ECW. Speaking of which, fans started an “ECW!” chant immediately. The action went to the floor early and they ran each other into the ringpost. Rhino threw weapons into the ring. Ali threw Watson’s book into a trash can. Watson laughed. Ali pulled out the giant cover of him on Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Rhino made a comeback. Rhino posed with the book and raised Watson’s hand.

The action finally returned to the ring. Ali went coast-to-coast and dropkicked a trash can into Rhino. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Ali charged Rhino, but Rhino sidestepped him and threw him into a trash can. Fans chanted for tables and Rhino brought one in. Rhino gave Ali a spinebuster. Rhino fought off Ali’s security guards. Rhino charged Ali, but Ali threw him through a table that was in the corner and got the pin.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 10:00.

Jake Something threw Ali back in the ring and destroyed the PWI cover. Jake went to powerbomb Ali, but a security member attacked Jake. Ali escaped and Jake powerbombed the security guy instead.

(D.L.’s Tale: A fun crowd. pleasing match for the Philadelphia fans. Good way to heat up the Ali/Jake match.)

-Wrestlers including Joe Hendry and Tasha Steelz commented on the Nemeth vs. Shelley “Generational Clash.” [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Hammerstone on the ramp. He said he wasn’t scared of Josh Alexander and had no reason to wrestle him. He said he would fight Alexander again, but this time things would be different. He said that he calls the shots and the match would happen at Rebellion. Hammerstone attacked a camera guy and put Alexander’s headgear on him. Hammerstone put him in the Torture Rack. Hammerstone posed with the headgear and left.

-The Rascalz walked to the ring. Trey Miguel said “Chicago!” then “New York City!” to boos. He insulted the crowd. He called themselves the best tag team in wrestling. The FBI came out. It was Little Guido with Zack Clayton and Ray Jaz.

(2) THE FBI (Zack Clayton & Ray Jaz w/Little Guido) vs. THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

Trey and Jaz started the mach. Jaz legdropped Trey. Clayton ran wild on the Rascalz. The FBI double teamed Wentz. Myron Reed sprayed painted Guido at ringside. The Rascalz used the distraction to get the advantage. Wentz dropkicked Jaz and Trey pinned Jaz.

WINNERS: The Rascalz in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Not much to the match. Mainly a way to bring out an ECW favorite and to re-introduce Reed.)

-Kevin Knight talked about the Generational Clash. [c]