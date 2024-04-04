VIP AUDIO 4/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Has AEW’s existence led to WWE’s improvements, Shane McMahon’s WM matches, Malakai Black, WWE non-finishes lately, will Vince watch WrestleMania, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part two of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Is WWE’s rise in popularity lately with AEW as competition similar to the WWF rising when WCW was competition?

Another listener chimes in on the “try and do vs. try to do” debate

Is having a super-stacked talented roster actually “a good problem to have”?

Is it time to push someone quickly to the top rather than take a slow ride over a long period of time

Reviewing Shane McMahon’s great WrestleMania moments over the years

Is Vince McMahon likely to watch WrestleMania this year? What if he buys a ticket and sits in the crowd?

Does how much the Ric Flair-Rick Steamboat feud drew compared to Ric Flair-Terry Funk back up C.M. Punk’s point about what draws?

What is the proper use of the phrase “getting heat on” a wrestler and can there be “heat” on a babyface?

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul thoughts

Was Punk hypocritical when he said he pushed for the Bucks and Kenny to talk things out when he refuses to do so with Colt Cabana unless a lawyer is present?

Thoughts on Cody still having the line “Wrestling has more than one royal family” in his entrance theme

Why has Malakai Black only had one singles match in AEW in nearly two years?

Todd’s thoughts on Giulia n Stardom?

Thoughts on the Bray Wyatt documentary

What is Seth Rollins’ appeal?

Why are there so many more bad finishes or non-finishes in WWE lately?

Is WWE’s popularity affecting AEW’s ratings and attendance?

