WWE WRESTLEMANIA XL – NIGHT ONE RESULTS(4/6): Keller’s report on Reigns & Rock vs. Cody & Rollins, Ripley vs. Lynch, Gunther vs. Sami, Tag Team Title Ladder Match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE WRESTLEMANIA XL NIGHT 1 REPORT

APRIL 6, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee



They opened with an aerial view of the stadium as Michael Cole introduced the show and touted the sellout crowd. They showed Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins arriving separately. They cut to Roman Reigns and The Rock arriving earlier in the stadium also.

-A music video package then aired with images of downtown Philadelphia.

-They showed Rhea Ripley warming up. Cole said it’s 52 degrees but feels like 48 with the wind. They showed Becky Lynch pacing backstage.

-Coco Jones sang the “Star Spangled Banner” from center ring. They showed troops in Africa standing for the anthem who were watching WrestleMania live. Fans chanted “USA!”

(Keller’s Analysis: The imagery is great throughout the opening minutes of the show. The visual just feels so well done and big time.)

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque then made his ring entrance to his theme song. He soaked up the scene and took a deep breath. Cole said, “This era should be known as the Triple H Era here in WWE.” It is Triple H’s first event he’s overseen in its entirety without any Vince McMahon presence. Graves said, “It’s finally go time. WrestleMania is here.” Triple H stood on the second rope and extended his arms. Cole noted Triple H has competed 23 times at WrestleMania. A “Triple H!” chant broke out. “Man, I live for this,” he said. “Welcome to a new time, welcome to a new era. Welcome to WrestleMania!” His voice went from calm to grinding and loud as he hit the crescendo.

(Keller’s Analysis: Levesque seemed to be welling up with emotion as he stood in the ring.)

-They went back to Cole, Graves, and McAfee at ringside. Graves noted he is 40 so WrestleMania lines up with his age every year.

(1) RHEA RIPLEY vs. BECKY LYNCH – Women’s World Title match

As Becky made her entrance, they plugged her new book. Cole said she’s been sick all week and they’d get more into that. A live performance then took place for Ripley’s entrance with Ripley posing on the stage with the band, “Motionless in White” from Scranton, Pa. The hair of the woman in the ring showed how much the wind was blowing in the center of the stadium. Cole noted she is suffering from strep throat. Graves said she had a temperature as high as 102 degrees. The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. Becky dropkicked Ripley out of the ring a minute in. They battled briefly at ringside. Back in the ring, Ripley slammed Bevk to the mat, but Ripley came right back with a back suplex into a bridge for a two count.

Becky took sustained control. Ripley hit a sudden knee to the head and scored a near fall at 7:00. Becky went for an extended armbar. Ripley fought it and eventually lifted and slammed Becky. Becky held on through two slams but the grip broke with a third slam that turned into a sitout powerbomb. Cole mentioned the “cold weather” again. (They’re really talking a lot about that, and it’s not getting any warmer.) Becky leaped off the top rope with a legdrop two minutes later, but Ripley rolled out from under and applied the Prism Trap. Becky crawled toward the bottom rope, but Ripley pulled her back to the middle and fully cinched on the hold. Becky rolled over and leveraged Ripey’s shoulder’s down for a two count.

Becky landed a Manhandle Slam for a two count as a counter to a Rip Tide and scored a two count at 12:00. Ripley landed a Rip Tide for a near fall a minute later. Becky came back with a superplex and then applied her Disarm Her. Ripley powered out and lifted Becky onto her shoulders. They tumbled over the top rope. Ripley landed on her feet and fell backwards with an Electric Chair slam on the ringside mat. Back in the ring, Ripley leaped off the top rope with a frog splash for a near fall.

Becky and Ripley battled on the top rope. Ripley got the better of Becky and gave her a Rip Ride on the top turnbuckle and then a Rip Tide for the win. Becky leaned in the corner and soaked up the loss as Ripley celebrated.

WINNER: Ripley in 17:00 to retain the Women’s World Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. It would’ve made Ripley look weak to lose to Becky with how much they emphasized that Becky had been sick all week. It worked to give her a bit of an out for losing.) [c]

RECOMMENDED NEXT: LECLAIR’S WWE WRESTLEMANIA XL NIGHT 1 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Rock & Reigns vs. Rhodes & Rollins, Ripley vs. Lynch, Gunther vs. Zayn, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WrestleMania XL results: Powell’s live review of night one with The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship