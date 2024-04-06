FREE PODCAST 4/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk about huge post-WM30 Raw with new talent on way in, Heyman’s remarkable stellar promo, Bryan’s title celebration, Network subs, Jarrett’s start-up (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-8-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to talk about the huge post-WrestleMania 30 Raw with new NXT talent on way in, Paul Heyman’s remarkable stellar promo, Daniel Bryan’s title celebration, WWE Network subscriptions announcement, Jeff Jarrett’s announcement of the GFW, and more.

