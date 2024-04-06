FREE PODCAST 4/6 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Kofi’s spirited final promo, Styles-Orton, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show from five years ago (4-3-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent from Baltimore, followed by a mailbag segment. Topics included Kofi Kingston’s spirited closing promo opposite of Daniel Bryan, Miz’s passionate promo headed into WrestleMania against Shane McMahon, A.J. Styles and Randy Orton’s buzzworthy exchanges, and much more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO