Triple H says Brock Lesnar is still with WWE

Triple H told Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics that Brock Lesnar is still with WWE at the WrestleMania XL press conference. Lesnar was implicated, but not directly named in the lawsuit from Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE.

The lawsuit alleged that McMahon used Grant in a sexual fashion to keep “a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract.” Lesnar was pulled from WWE creative plans after the lawsuit was filed according to multiple reports.

Triple H stated that Lesnar was simply at home and implicated that he was just doing what he had done in the past when he took time away from WWE. Triple H went on to say that they attempted to bring Lesnar in for the Royal Rumble, but those plans fell apart. He said Lesnar not being around WWE right now was a case of “Brock being Brock” and he is still with WWE.