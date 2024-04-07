VIP AUDIO 4/6 – WWE WrestleMania Roundtable – Keller & Fann & Machado: Epic Reigns & Rock vs. Seth & Cody main event, Sami upsets Gunther, Ripley retains, Jade’s WM debut, ladder chaos, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Javier Machado. They review the show starting with the main event featuring The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins, plus Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title, Jade Cargill’s WrestleMania debut, Becky Lynch challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women’s Title, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO