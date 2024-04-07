The Rock says he “feels great” after WrestleMania XL: Night 1 match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rock said he “feels great” after his match at WrestleMania XL: Night 1 at the WrestleMania XL: Night 1 press conference. The Rock teamed with Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns to beat Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins. The Rock and Reigns’s victory means that Cody Rhode’s match against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL: Night 2 will be held under Bloodline Rules.

The Rock went on to say that there’s nothing like performing in front of thousands of people and with your fellow pro wrestlers. He was asked if there might be more from him in WWE in the near future after WrestleMania XL: Night 2 and he smiled big and said “there might be.”